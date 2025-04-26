Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Set For Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel could be set for one of the more interesting position battles headed into the 2025 NFL season.
The Cleveland Browns made one of the most headline-grabbing fifth-round picks in draft history on Saturday by trading up to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick. The selection comes a day after Cleveland used the 94th pick to snag Gabriel, a move that many felt eliminated the Browns from potentially taking Sanders.
However, the Browns put that notion to rest and created a highly-intriguing quarterback competition in the process.
After Day 2 on Friday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski alluded to the fact that there will be a quarterback battle. This means that Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders will all have a chance to compete for starting reps.
"All of our players are competing for starting jobs," Stefanski said. "But the most important part for any player walking into our building is really focusing on the work that's it's going to entail because, as you know, it's a lot coming at these guys early. So we'll get our hands on them in a couple of weekends at the rookie mini camp. But we anticipate all of our players to carve out a role, whether that's as a starter, as a backup. It's really no different here."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said during Day 3 draft coverage that the Browns' decision to select Sanders allows the franchise to have multiple options to consider without feeling pressure to find a star quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft next year. If Gabriel or Sanders don't produce as rookie, the Browns could be forced to look elsewhere.
"You have Deshaun Watson, retore his Achilles, not expected to play this year. Everything else is now completely up for grabs," Rapoport said. "Dillon Gabriel, a high energy kind of run-around future backup, that does seem to be where the Browns have him targeted. Shedeur Sanders is a lottery ticket. Some view him as a future starter. If he develops, he could be more. We will see."
"The Cleveland Browns also, as you guys know, acquired a first-round pick in the future. They still need a franchise quarterback, one that can help them next year, get whoever that ends up being. If Shedeur turns into the franchise quarterback that he believes he can be, and other teams believe he can be, then they just have a free first next year. They can do whatever they want. It is a lottery ticket for the Browns at a very low cost."
All eyes will now be on Cleveland this offseason as Gabriel, Sanders and a pair of Super Bowl champions in Pickett and Flacco will crowd the quarterback room ahead of Week 1 later this fall.