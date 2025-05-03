NFL Insider Gives Cleveland Browns Plan For Dillon Gabriel, Crowded Quarterback Room
In the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Browns went on the draft former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, adding to a large quarterback room.
The Browns now have five quarterbacks heading into the 2025 NFL season. In addition to Gabriel and Sanders, the Browns traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett at the start of free agency. Pickett was with the Eagles in 2024, sitting behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Browns also signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and still have Deshaun Watson, who has dealt with several injuries, on the roster.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler discussed the crowded quarterback room and possible options for Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski on SportsCenter.
“Asking around after the draft, the sense I get is the Browns value, or look at the roster through the prism of currency, through value, right,” Fowler said. “So that could lead to a potential trade down the road. Because it is a crowded room.”
"Kevin Stefanski does like to keep four quarterbacks in his room, so you roll up those four, they gave up a third-round pick and two fifths for Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, maybe they can recoup some of that if they showcase one of those players in the preseason, or one looks good, or there’s an injury down the road,” Fowler said.
There will be a competition throughout the preseason for not only the starting position but who will be on the roster. That could include who does well enough that teams call the Browns to seek out a trade for them.
Flacco has had a long NFL career, and despite his age, could be the Week 1 starter. Flacco was on the Colts last season, starting in a couple of games before the team went back to quarterback Anthony Richardson. Pickett was a former round one pick, who could look to make a comeback.
While much of the rookie quarterback talk has been about Sanders, the Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round. According to Fowler, Cleveland likes Gabriel a lot and he will get the chance to compete.
“So we’ll see what happens. They’re going to give these guys a shot. They are very high in Dillon Gabriel. That’s a player that I had earmarked going into the draft. Was hearing from other teams that the Browns low-key really like him. He’s a smaller player, so he didn’t have a high draft status, but they loved the way he plays the position so we’ll see if he can make a little move here,” Fowler said.
Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks went undefeated in 2024 up until the loss against Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs. In 14 games, Gabriel passed for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions, finishing the season with a 72.9 completion percentage. Gabriel is an accurate passer, coming from a successful program.
With the Browns liking Gabriel, he has a chance to compete for the spot but could be a trade candidate to watch for throughout the preseason and the first half of the year before the trade deadline.