Browns Insider Claims Dillon Gabriel Would’ve Been No. 2 NFL Draft Pick If Taller

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was drafted No. 94 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel was the fifth quarterback taken off the board behind Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe.
Browns broadcaster Nathan Zegura said that prior to the draft, the Browns had Gabriel as the No. 2 quarterback in the class, only behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Zegura said that the Browns had Dillon Gabriel as their No. 2 quarterback prospect despite Gabriel dropping down to the third round, with four other quarterbacks being taken above him. A likely deterrent for many teams when it came to Gabriel was his size. At the NFL combine, Gabriel measured in at 5-11.
“If Dillon Gabriel is 6-3, he probably is the No. 2 overall pick in this draft,” Zegura said.
The Browns have to feel great about getting a quarterback that they viewed was the second best in the whole class all the way in the third round. Zegura also noted that Gabriel is the type of quarterback that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is looking for. A “great decision maker,” “accurate from the pocket,” “can throw on the move from both directions,” and excellent pocket movement.”
Cleveland was one of the biggest stories of the whole draft. It started with them trading out of the No. 2 overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars and eventually to them selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.
The Browns now add two rookies to their quarterback room. It will make for a very interesting training camp.
Dillon Gabriel's College Journey To NFL
Dillon Gabriel played six years of collegiate football at three different schools. He was with UCF from 2019 through 2021 before transferring to Oklahoma. He played for the Sooners in 2022 and 2023, then transferred to Oregon for his sixth and final season in college.
As a Duck in 2024, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing for 149 yards and seven touchdowns. Gabriel set the record for all-time touchdown passes thrown by an FBS quarterback with 155 for his career.
He helped lead Oregon to a perfect 12-0 regular season, where they then won the Big Ten Championship to enter the College Football Playoff ranked No. 1 with a 13-0 record.
Unfortunately for Gabriel and the Ducks, the journey ended right there. Oregon was bounced in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals by the Ohio State Buckeyes by a final score of 41-21. Ohio State then went on to win their next two games, winning the National Championship.
Gabriel finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, only behind Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.