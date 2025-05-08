Ducks Digest

Highest NIL Earning Recruiting Classes: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Surprising Rankings

Ranking the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) average per recruit in the Big Ten Conference. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's team is third highest. A surprising team is No. 1, topping Oregon and College Football Playoff National Champions Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On the 2025 Oregon Ducks football team, senior wide receiver Evan Stewart looks to be the biggest Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) earner. The six-foot Texas native has a valuation worth $1.7 million and roster value placed at $761K which ranks as the No. 26 highest from a recruit in the country, on On3 NIL Valuations.

Next for the Ducks is Tulane Green Wave transfer running back Makhi Hughes. The redshirt junior is ranked No. 58 among his peers with both an NIL valuation and roster value of $1.1 million.

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers defensive back Cameron Smith (29)
Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers defensive back Cameron Smith (29) makes the tackle during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Across the Big Ten Conference's NIL average per recruit in the 2026 class, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team is ranked No. 3. A surprising team is No. 1, topping Oregon and College Football Playoff National Champions Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here are how the 18 college football programs stack up with each other:

No. 1 Maryland Terrapins ($190K)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes ($158K)

No. 3 Oregon Ducks ($152K)

“I think it’s impressive that guys like Kirby (Smart) have been signing the number one class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time... But if you want to be a top 10 team in college football, you better have great support. We have that. It’s our alignment with our entire university that makes our recruiting work.”

Dan Lanning via The Pat McAfee Show
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the spring game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 4 USC Trojans ($143K)

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines ($134K)

No. 6 Washington Huskies ($95K)

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions ($70K)

Penn State football head coach James Franklin greets recruits and their families following the Blue-White game
Penn State football head coach James Franklin greets recruits and their families following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tied for No. 8 Rutgers Scarlet Knights ($40K)

Tied for No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers ($40K)

No. 10 UCLA Bruins ($39K)

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans ($38K)

No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes ($37K)

No. 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers ($25K)

Tied for No. 134 Illinois Fighting Illini ($22K)

Tied for No. 13 Northwestern Wildcats ($22K)

No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers ($19.6K)

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti watches as the Hoosiers get ready before the start of the Indiana football spring game
Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti watches as the Hoosiers get ready before the start of the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 17, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers ($13.9K)

No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers ($13.3K)

The Big Ten was arguably the most competitive league in college football in 2024, ahead of the Southeastern Conference. That's simply based on the fact that the Big Ten had four teams invited into the 2024 College Football Playoff field (No. 1 Oregon, No. 6 Penn State, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 10 Indiana), one more than the SEC's three teams (No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 5 Texas Longhorns, No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers).

Within On3's top 100 NIL valuations, 23 total recruits come from the Big Ten. The SEC has 37 total recruits. Texas junior quarterback Arch Manning of the SEC is the No. 1 ranked player with a valuation worth a whooping $6.6 million and roster value placed at $4.2 million. Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of the Big Ten stands at $4 million and $3.2 million, respectively.

Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day looks away from the field
Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day looks away from the field of play after a dropped pass in the 2nd half during the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day won the national championship after an opening round win by taking care of the No. 12 Clemson Tigers, upsetting the Ducks at the Rose Bowl in the next round, then beating the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl, and finally overcoming the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win it all.

