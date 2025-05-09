Miami Hurricanes Offer Highest NIL Package To 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell?
With five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks fans are looking for a win on the recruiting trail. Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell could be the hero in that sense, as he has been heavily recruited by the Ducks and is set to make his decision on May 13.
On3's Pete Nakos recently reported that Miami's proposed Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) first year package to Cantwell is hovering at $2 million. Nakos reported that Georgia is not close to that mark, but Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has been able to sign players both out of high school and in the portal with the allure of being drafted into the NFL and competing for a national championship.
Curtis’ decision to commit to Georgia could sway Cantwell, it is well known that the two five-star athletes have had conversations about playing with one another at the collegiate level. It is believed that Cantwell’s decision will be between Miami, Georgia, and Oregon.
Oregon’s NIL package to Cantwell is not known at this time. Cantwell’s official visit to Oregon was a few weeks ago, with the five-star offensive lineman spending time with former Duck and now Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson as well as Washington Commanders first-round draft pick Josh Conerly Jr. during the Oregon spring game.
MORE: New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux On Rocky Ground After Abdul Carter NFL Draft Pick
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Stuns At 2025 Met Gala In Manhattan
Cantwell will have one last official visit, with Georgia claiming the heavily coveted final face to face meeting with the young offensive tackle. Cantwell will spend mothers day weekend in Athens visiting with Smart and the rest of the Georgia coaching staff.
Should Cantwell choose Miami and the massive NIL deal that Canes coach and former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal has put together, he would be playing with quarterback Carson Beck.
Beck, the two year starter at Georgia, recently signed a lucrative NIL deal to transfer and play for Cristobal in Miami. Cantwell choosing Miami would mean the Canes could be playing two players a total of $6 million in NIL.
The Ducks might have an ace up their sleeve in the Cantwell sweepstakes, however.
Cantwell told On3 that the Ducks want Cantwell to throw shot put as well. The Ducks have a tremendous track and field team and have an amazing shot put team as well, sending star thrower Jaida Ross to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Oregon also uses Hayward Field for their home meets, a state of the art track and field stadium that sits just five minutes down the road from Autzen Stadium. Perhaps it will be track and field instead of football that lures Cantwell to Eugene.
The five-star offensive line recruit is set to announce his decision on May 13. Will he accept Miami's NIL offer, or will he choose either Georgia or Oregon?