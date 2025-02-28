What Dillon Gabriel Said About Reconnecting With Las Vegas Raiders' Chip Kelly
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke at the NFL Combine on Friday before participating in workouts on Saturday. While at the podium, Gabriel confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders and coach Pete Carroll as well as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
"Had a great conversation. It's been really good. I think you know, initially, you meet everyone and you have these conversations, but there's gotta be great alignment. And I know that and just searching for the right fit," said Gabriel.
Gabriel transferred multiple times in college with Oregon being his final destination. He spent two seasons with the Oklahoma Seniors before spending his final year with the Ducks. Prior to transferring to Oklahoma, however, Gabriel was briefly committed to play for UCLA and former Bruins coach Chip Kelly.
With a level a familiarity between Gabriel and Kelly, the former Ducks quarterback was asked about reconnecting with Kelly.
"It was sick, you know, a lot of big smiles. Guy you met before, but any familiar faces in this game, you appreciate the crossover and being able to catch up and talk through it," said Gabriel.
The last time that Gabriel and Kelly crossed paths on the football field was at the Rose Bowl Game in the College Football Playoff. As the offensive coordinator the Buckeyes, Kelly and Ohio State soundly defeated the Ducks 41-21 on their way to winning a national championship.
Gabriel was also asked about his experience in college, spending five years in school before entering the NFL Draft. The former Ducks quarterback views it as an advantage.
"I think you'll see it's very new right now. With any new things and anything that's different, there's strong opinions, but for the most part, I think that's where it's trending with how college football's looking and NIL," Gabriel sad. "There's going to be more experienced quarterbacks, and I know how well it's done me. But I'll look how well it's done a lot of people."
"You look at Jordan Travis, the year he had. You look at Hendon Hooker, the year he had in his sixth year. You look at Bo (Nix), you look at Michael Penix Jr., and that's just to name a few but a lot of guys that went back, had a better year, and then improved their draft stock," continued Gabriel.
In his final season at Oregon, Gabriel finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting only behind Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Gabriel finished his collegiate career holding multiple NCAA records, including the most career touchdown passes with 156. He amassed 18,722 passing yards which is good for No. 2 in NCAA history behind Houston's Case Keenum.
Gabriel and the rest of the quarterbacks at the NFL Combine will begin workouts on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. Other former Ducks joining him in the group will be wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden as well as running back Jordan James.