Urban Meyer Predicts Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith To Win Heisman Over Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore are emerging as two of the top contenders for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. With former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer backing Smith as the favorite, the debate is heating up over whether Moore can challenge him for college football’s most prestigious award.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) holds the trophy following the 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) holds the trophy following the 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE- Spring football for the 2025 college football season is still a month away but conversations surrounding who will be the next Heisman Trophy winner are heating up. Oregon Ducks quarterback and UCLA transfer Dante Moore has already emerged as a potential contender for the prestigious award.

However, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is also likely to be in the race, and according to former Ohio State coach and current analyst Urban Meyer, the young receiver has a strong chance of winning. 

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Foot
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, the best player in the country in maybe the last decade is Jeremiah Smith. He's the best player," said Meyer on The Triple Option podcast with Rob Stone. 

"I'm gonna say Jeremiah Smith's gonna be the first receiver in a while to win the Heisman Trophy." 

The Ohio State wideout gained national attention in his freshman year, with various college coaches and NFL prospect evaluators claiming that Smith could have been drafted in this season's NFL Draft after just one year of college football. 

As a freshman, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch while playing a massive role in Ohio State’s national championship run. 

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against the Notre Dame Fig
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Just four wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy: Tim Brown from Notre Dame, Desmond Howard at Michigan, DeVonta Smith of Alabama, and Travis Hunter of Colorado—who, although he played receiver, won the award due to his ability to dominate as a cornerback as well. 

According to BetMGM, Smith is currently listed at +1200 to bring home the Heisman. He sits behind several formidable prospects: Nico Iamaleava (+1300, Tennessee), Drew Allar (+1300, Penn State), Cade Klubnik (+1100, Clemson), Arch Manning (+900, Texas), and Garrett Nussmeier (+850, LSU). 

Meanwhile, Oregon quarterback Moore sits a few slots behind Smith with betting odds of +2000, tying him with Miami’s Carson Beck and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. 

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds via BetMGM 

Player

Team

Opening Odds

Garrett Nussmeier

LSU

+850

Arch Manning

Texas

+900

Cade Klubnik

Clemson

+1100

Drew Allar

Penn State

+1300

Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee

+1300

Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State

+1300

LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina

+1800

Dante Moore

Oregon

+2000

Carson Beck

Miami

+2000

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) calls a play during the second half against th
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) calls a play during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Although Moore’s odds to win the Heisman are lower than several others, Moore’s former teammate and current draft prospect Tez Johnson is confident Moore will make a strong case for the Heisman Trophy during the 2025 season. 

"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100 percent. Next year," said Johnson. 

"It's something you ain't seen yet," Johnson said. "That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it. He's so ready. He's so ready to play. You can just tell." 

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Before making the move to Oregon in 2023, Moore spent his freshman season at UCLA, where he saw action in nine games, starting in five. He became just the ninth true freshman quarterback in Bruins history to earn a start. 

After transferring to Oregon, Moore spent a year developing under offensive coordinator Will Stein while learning alongside veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is one of the most experienced signal-callers in college football. 

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 210 pounds, Moore possesses the ideal size and a strong arm capable of making throws at every level of the field. With all the physical tools needed for success, Moore is in a prime position at Oregon. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Bu
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built one of the most explosive offenses in the country. If Moore can lead the Ducks to a dominant season, he could find himself in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. With both players generating buzz as potential contenders, their performances throughout the season could shape one of the most exciting Heisman battles in recent history. 

Olivia Cleary
