Urban Meyer Predicts Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith To Win Heisman Over Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore
EUGENE- Spring football for the 2025 college football season is still a month away but conversations surrounding who will be the next Heisman Trophy winner are heating up. Oregon Ducks quarterback and UCLA transfer Dante Moore has already emerged as a potential contender for the prestigious award.
However, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is also likely to be in the race, and according to former Ohio State coach and current analyst Urban Meyer, the young receiver has a strong chance of winning.
"Well, the best player in the country in maybe the last decade is Jeremiah Smith. He's the best player," said Meyer on The Triple Option podcast with Rob Stone.
"I'm gonna say Jeremiah Smith's gonna be the first receiver in a while to win the Heisman Trophy."
The Ohio State wideout gained national attention in his freshman year, with various college coaches and NFL prospect evaluators claiming that Smith could have been drafted in this season's NFL Draft after just one year of college football.
As a freshman, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch while playing a massive role in Ohio State’s national championship run.
Just four wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy: Tim Brown from Notre Dame, Desmond Howard at Michigan, DeVonta Smith of Alabama, and Travis Hunter of Colorado—who, although he played receiver, won the award due to his ability to dominate as a cornerback as well.
According to BetMGM, Smith is currently listed at +1200 to bring home the Heisman. He sits behind several formidable prospects: Nico Iamaleava (+1300, Tennessee), Drew Allar (+1300, Penn State), Cade Klubnik (+1100, Clemson), Arch Manning (+900, Texas), and Garrett Nussmeier (+850, LSU).
Meanwhile, Oregon quarterback Moore sits a few slots behind Smith with betting odds of +2000, tying him with Miami’s Carson Beck and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin.
Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds via BetMGM
Player
Team
Opening Odds
Garrett Nussmeier
LSU
+850
Arch Manning
Texas
+900
Cade Klubnik
Clemson
+1100
Drew Allar
Penn State
+1300
Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee
+1300
Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State
+1300
LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina
+1800
Dante Moore
Oregon
+2000
Carson Beck
Miami
+2000
Although Moore’s odds to win the Heisman are lower than several others, Moore’s former teammate and current draft prospect Tez Johnson is confident Moore will make a strong case for the Heisman Trophy during the 2025 season.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100 percent. Next year," said Johnson.
"It's something you ain't seen yet," Johnson said. "That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it. He's so ready. He's so ready to play. You can just tell."
Before making the move to Oregon in 2023, Moore spent his freshman season at UCLA, where he saw action in nine games, starting in five. He became just the ninth true freshman quarterback in Bruins history to earn a start.
After transferring to Oregon, Moore spent a year developing under offensive coordinator Will Stein while learning alongside veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is one of the most experienced signal-callers in college football.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 210 pounds, Moore possesses the ideal size and a strong arm capable of making throws at every level of the field. With all the physical tools needed for success, Moore is in a prime position at Oregon.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built one of the most explosive offenses in the country. If Moore can lead the Ducks to a dominant season, he could find himself in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. With both players generating buzz as potential contenders, their performances throughout the season could shape one of the most exciting Heisman battles in recent history.
