Dallas Cowboys Targeting Quarterback In NFL Draft: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel?
The Dallas Cowboys want to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones. The Cowboys are set with quarterback Dak Prescott as starter but may need depth as both of Dallas' backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are unrestricted free agents this offseason.
Is Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel a good fit for the Cowboys? The Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel led Oregon to an undefeated regular season and Big Ten Conference Championship. While quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward may steal headlines in a battle of which quarterback will be drafted first - Gabriel is the most experienced quarterback in the draft, with all the tools to be successful in the NFL.
“ I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones told the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think.”
Jones' comments may indicate that Lance and/or Rush's time with the Cowboys are coming to an end.
The 2025 NFL Draft is very important for a Dallas franchise that doesn't have much money to spend in NFL free agency. The draft is even more exciting, now that the Cowboys are eying a quarterback.
Most NFL big boards/best available rankings have Gabriel as the No. 6-No.8 best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL Draft projections have Gabriel as a late day two (rounds 2-3) or early day three (rounds 4-7) selection, which could be the sweet spot for Dallas to get a rookie quarterback.
Gabriel's draft stock increased after a strong performance at the Senior Bowl and he has a chance to continue the positive momentum at the NFL Scouting Combine. which kicks off in Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb 27, and runs through Sunday, March 2. Quarterback drills are on Saturday, March 1.
In 2024, Gabriel became an Oregon fan favorite, throwing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns, which led the Big Ten. Gabriel was a sneaky asset in the running game adding 149 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Gabriel started his college career with the UCF Golden Knights, before transferring to Oklahoma after quarterback Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley left for the USC Trojans.
In total, Gabriel finished with an incredible 18,722 passing yards and 155 touchdowns in his career. He set a new FBS record for starts by a quarterback against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game. Gabriel (63) passed former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's record of 61 career starts.
“This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way," coach Dan Lanning said after winning the Big Ten Championship Game. "This team believes in him. They’re grateful every day that they get to step on the field with him. He’s about connection and people first, but the poise that he shows in big games is unmeasured. I haven’t been around players like Dillon. I’m really grateful I get to share the field with him.”
Gabriel is 5-foot-11, 200-pounds and a Hawaiian native, known for his quick-trigger release, smart decision making and ability to protect the football. He’s never thrown for more than seven interceptions in a season at the college level.
The NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Here are the Cowboys picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:
No. 12
No. 44
No. 76
No. 148
No. 168*
No. 170*
No. 171*
No. 187
No. 209*
No. 248
*compensatory (subject to change)