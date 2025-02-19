Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr. Schedules Visits With Oregon Ducks, USC, Miami
The Oregon Ducks continue to be in the mix for one of the best wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class, and soon they'll have a chance to make another pitch.
Per reports Tuesday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ohio State Buckeyes five-star receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. has set an official date with Oregon, as he'll take the trip out west to Eugene for June 13-15. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA.) product will also be taking OVs with the Miami Hurricanes (May 30-June 1), USC Trojans (June 6-8) and, of course, Ohio State (June 20-22).
MORE: Is Oregon Ducks National Championship Window Open After Transfer Portal, Recruiting Success?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Hires Ross Douglas, Former Bill Belichick Wide Receivers Coach
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning's Newest Hire Ross Douglas: Rising Star Recruiter?
MORE: NFL Teams 'Lucky' To Draft Oregon Ducks Says Coach Dan Lanning: 'Unbelievable Humans'
Henry Jr. originally committed to Ohio State back in July 2023. He received offers from a slew of other elite teams including the Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and more.
Henry's father, Chris Henry Sr., also played wide receiver at West Virginia before being a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2005 NFL Draft. The Mountaineers offered Henry Jr. in hopes of landing a legacy commit.
Henry Jr. was in attendance at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 9 when the Ducks hosted the Maryland Terrapins. Oregon won the game 39-18, but even with the winning margin being three possessions, he told On3 that the environment was wild.
“The atmosphere was crazy at the Maryland game,” Henry told On3. "What keeps taking me back to Oregon is how close I am with the coaches and how they are doing something special there.”
Henry also told On3 that he had a strong relationship with Ducks wide receiver coach Junior Adams. However, Adams has since been hired by the Dallas Cowboys. Oregon hired Ross Douglas from Syracuse to be the team's new wide receivers coach for the 2025 season.
“I’m really close with coach Adams,” Henry told On3 in November. “With him and how I love the culture there, my interest in Oregon is really high. Oregon will be one of my official visits.”
Henry Jr. has previously taken unofficial visits to USC (twice), Ohio State and Penn State. He also was in attendance for camps with Alabama and Clemson in 2023, per 247Sports.
Considering his NFL-genes, it's no wonder that Henry Jr. is already being talked about in draft conversations. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins even said he warrant Jeremiah Smith-level hype as a prospect.
Henry checks off every box you want to see in a next level receiver. In fact, despite not playing a ‘premium’ position from an NFL Draft standpoint, he’s good enough to warrant consideration as the top overall recruit in the ’26 class, much like Jeremiah Smith was in the class of 2024.