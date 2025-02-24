Alabama Upset Causes Shakeup In Top-25 College Basketball Rankings
With less than a month to go before the NCAA tournament, the AP Top-25 Poll provides a preview of the possible top seeds in the March Madness bracket. As it currently stands, the most likely No. 1 seeds in the tournament are No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Duke, and No. 4 Houston from the AP's men's college basketball rankings.
After losing to No. 1 Auburn at home, the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide lost their next game against No. 14 Missouri. Alabama coach Nate Oats and his team were able right the ship with a 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky, but how far will the Crimson Tide fall? On the other hand, Missouri lost to unranked Arkansas after upsetting Alabama. Do the Tigers still have a chance at earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament?
The unranked Oregon Ducks upset the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin. The Ducks trailed by as many as 17 points, but they stormed back to force overtime before eventually beating the Badgers 77-73. Despite the loss, Wisconsin's ranking stays the same at No. 11 while Oregon remains unranked. The Ducks did receive 20 votes, however.
Also in the Big Ten No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers are sliding, losing a third and fourth consecutive game during the week. After falling six spots in the rankings, Purdue lost to No. 8 Michigan State and Indiana.
No. 4 Houston solidified its resume with an 11-point win over No. 9 Iowa State. The Cougars are set to face No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night. Texas Tech remained in the top 10 after falling to unranked TCU.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers: NCAA Tournament Implications
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Over Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Gaining On Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Before NFL Draft?
No. 12 Texas A&M was also one of the biggest movers when the rankings were released on Monday. The Aggies lost both of their games during the week, falling to No. 24 Mississippi State on the road before losing to No. 5 Tennessee at home.
No. 8 Michigan State, No. 13 Clemson, and No. 19 Louisville were some of the biggest risers in this week's poll.
No. 15 Michigan rose eight spots in the last edition of the AP Poll, but the Wolverines dropped three spots after losing 75-62 at home against Michigan State. The Spartans lost to USC, UCLA, and Indiana, three unranked teams in the beginning of February, but they currently sit atop the Big Ten standings after beating Michigan.
Here is the AP Top-25 Poll from Feb. 24.
1 Auburn
2 Duke
3 Florida
4 Houston
5 Tennessee
6 Alabama
7 St. John's
8 Michigan State
9 Iowa State
10 Texas Tech
11 Wisconsin
12 Texas A&M
13 Clemson
14 Missouri
15 Michigan
16 Maryland
17 Kentucky
18 Memphis
19 Louisville
20 Purdue
21 Marquette
22 Arizona
23 St. Mary's
24 Mississippi State
25 BYU