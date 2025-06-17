Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Underdogs In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle?
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel remains heavily involved in a highly-anticipated position battle this offseason with Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Gabriel, a former Oregon Ducks star, impressed during mandatory minicamp with some viral highlights and unofficial, yet notable passing numbers. Sanders has showed off his ability as well, doing so while being surrounded with constant media attention and criticism.
However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter thinks it would be an "upset" if either Gabriel or Sanders were to win the starting quarterback job headed into Week 1. Schefter made an appearance Tuesday on ESPN Cleveland, saying it would take a monster effort in preseason from Sanders or Gabriel in order to start the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Not to start the season I don't," Schefter said of Sanders. "I mean, unless he just comes in and lights it up. And we have never seen anybody do that. There's been one quarterback drafted in the third round or later that's wound up winning the starting quarterback job on opening day, and that was Dak Prescott in 2016."
However, Schefter isn't ruling out the possibility that either of the two rookies could work their way into starting role at some point during the season.
"Now that doesn't mean that Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel can't come on, play well and work their way towards that starting job even early in the season," Schefter continued. "But I think it would be an upset if Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett is not the Browns opening day starting quarterback, and then you hope that one of these young guys can develop and play well enough to win that starting job."
Along with the Prescott reference, Schefter pointed to the start of Russell Wilson's Hall of Fame career as an outlier of a rookie quarterback stepping in and taking the job. He said that it would taken a similar effort from Sanders or Gabriel during training camp and preseason if they want to start Week 1.
"Russell Wilson was so good and so dominant in training camp that he took the decision away from (Seattle) because he clearly won that job," Schefter said. "That's the level at which Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel would have to play at this summer."
"And that's not to say that they can't do it, but it's been so exceedingly rare over the last 40 years to see a quarterback drafted in those slots do that, and I think that there's going to be plenty to learn, and there's going to be time for them to compete. And I won't be surprised if one maybe both wind up starting at some point this season. But I don't expect that to be Week 1."
The Browns will begin the preseason on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers, a game that will likely see the official in-game debut of both Sanders and Gabriel.