Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Safe From Trade? GM Andrew Berry's Take On Four Quarterbacks
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed the possibility of keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster instead of making a trade or cut heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns starting quarterback job. Carrying four quarterbacks on the roster (plus the injured Deshaun Watson who is rehabbing from re-rupturing his Achilles) would be one of the most interesting storylines of the summer.
It's also not unheard of or impossible, especially considering that practice squads have expanded to 16 players. The NFL trade deadline isn't until Nov. 4, meaning there is plenty of time for teams to buy, sell, or stay put in their quarterback situations. An incredulous amount will change before then and the Browns are in a great situation with four solid options at the NFL's most important position.
Are the Browns considering keeping all four quarterbacks, including the former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel?
“Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely… If they all play well enough,”Berry told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.
While some may think Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, Berry and the Browns front office are in a pickle of a situation... the opposite could be argued, with the Browns having the most cards to play.
Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel has impressed this offseason in Cleveland after the Browns drafted him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns were impressed with Gabriel's "poise" as he led the Ducks to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate.
Gabriel's NFL career has received unprecedented media attention already, paired with fellow rookie, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders. The Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after already selecting Gabriel in the third round in a move that shocked many.
Gabriel's performance at minicamp show that his potential NFL-ready skills are already developing. In the five minicamp practices open to the media, Gabriel went 48 of 83 passing for eight touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Gabriel continues to exemplify confidence, maturity and growth as he enters into his first NFL season.
"Just continuous improvement," Gabriel said as minicamp wrapped up. "In this profession, I think there's a bunch of progression and regression, but just your ability to manage that as fast as possible, I think that allows you to create improvement at a faster pace. So I just been approaching it like that, and eager to learn every single day. Just approach this like a student."
Sanders also turned heads in Berea, Ohio, as he led all four quarterbacks in team drill completion percentage (77.4) and touchdown passes (nine) during those five practices, according to ESPN Cleveland's tracker.
Both rookies have adjusted quickly to the pros. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot both Gabriel and Sanders are viewed as roster locks.
NFL preseason begins for Cleveland in a rad matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. It'll be first look at Gabriel and (potentially all four) of Clevelands' quarterbacks in NFL action in Browns uniforms.