Cleveland Browns Face Dillon Gabriel Decision With Shedeur Sanders Injury
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reportedly suffered an oblique injury during Wednesday's practice, and fellow rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel said his hamstring feels better after practice.
Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot says the former Oregon Ducks star is a "good bet" to be the Browns' starting quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 2 of the preseason.
What will the Browns do at quarterback?
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media on Wednesday before the joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Stefanski was asked about the status of Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, both dealing with hamstring injuries.
What Kevin Stefanski Said Before Practice
Stefanski revealed Cleveland's intentions of giving Gabriel a start:
"Again, the plan was always to give both of those guys a start in the preseason so we'll see how it shakes out," Stefanski said.
It appeared as though Sanders could get the nod if Gabriel remained sidelined, but the former Duck seems ready to make his preseason debut. Stefanski said Sanders could also start, but his oblique injury could throw another wrench in Cleveland's plans for the game on Saturday.
"Yeah, I guess if those guys could not play, yes, an we're working through that," said Stefanski when asked if Sanders will start should Gabriel be unavailable.
Now, Sanders might be unavailable with Gabriel ready to go for Saturday.
Cleveland Browns' Preseason Plan
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the Browns' plans to sit quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett against Philadelphia.
The Browns coach is giving Gabriel time, waiting to get through the next practices before declaring him out for Saturday's game. On Wednesday, Gabriel participated in 11-on-11 periods, a positive sign in his recovery. However, the former Ducks star practiced before Cleveland's first preseason game, but he did not play against Carolina.
Earlier in the week, Stefanski told reporters that the preseason game will feature a majority of backups as the starters will get their reps in during the joint practice with the Eagles. As a result, the game is expected to feature Gabriel, if healthy, and Sanders.
Against the Panthers, the former Colorado Buffaloes star made the most of his opportunity as Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel were not playing. Sanders threw for two touchdowns, 138 yards, and no interceptions while rushing for four times for 19 yards en route to a 30-10 win.
Sanders did not play the full game, as Tyler Huntley, the Browns newest quarterback addition, finished the second half.
Stefanski has been careful not to put any timelines on his decision, but he did reveal to reporters that he is starting to think about naming starter for the Browns' regular season.
After Saturday's contest against Philadelphia, the Browns will have one more preseason game remaining against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23 before Cleveland opens the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.