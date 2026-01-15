Dillon Thieneman Makes Oregon’s Transfer Portal Strategy Impossible to Ignore

In college football’s ever-changing landscape, where programs now build rosters through a mix of high school recruiting and the transfer portal, Oregon has emerged as a clear beneficiary. This season, defensive back Dillon Thieneman’s standout performance proves the Ducks’ transfer portal culture is paying off.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Dan Lanning has leveraged the transfer portal to add multiple impact players on both sides of the ball. Dillon Thieneman was one of this year’s additions, making an immediate impact on Oregon’s run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

After two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, where Thieneman was the top defender on one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, the defensive back transferred to Oregon, looking to make an impact for a championship contender.

Thieneman did just that, as he had a major impact on the performance of Oregon’s defense throughout the 2025 season and helped guide the Ducks to their second consecutive appearance in the CFP.

Dillon Thieneman And The Transfer To NFL Pipeline

Thieneman didn’t just help the Ducks this season... he helped himself. After a breakout year at Oregon, he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and is now a projected top-50 pick. His rise underscores a growing trend: elite players can transfer to Oregon, shine on a national stage in front of NFL scouts, and set themselves up for the next level.

That NFL pipeline of success makes Lanning’s strategy in the transfer portal even more compelling... and a strong selling point for future additions.

Thieneman, alongside Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, was one of the top players on the Ducks' defense, collecting 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack this season. In Oregon’s three CFP games against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes, No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, Thieneman recorded 28 total tackles.

Thieneman isn’t the only defensive player added through the transfer portal who made an impact for Oregon’s defense this past season. Cornerback Jadon Canady, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and cornerback Theran Johnson all played a significant role in the success of Oregon’s defense in 2025. All three players were transfers who committed to Oregon after the 2024 season.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman earned first-team All-Big Ten honors this year and second-team All-America honors in his first season in Eugene after transferring from Purdue.

With Thieneman now set to depart for the NFL after his announcement to declare for the draft on Wednesday, the Ducks are now tasked with what life without the star defensive back looks like for the 2026 season.

Oregon Using Same Transfer Portal Strategy This Offseason

Using the same approach that the Ducks used to snag Thieneman last offseason, Lanning and the Ducks have already added several key defenders in the transfer portal. Of those additions, one that is likely to replace Thieneman’s role is Minnesota transfer defensive back Koi Perich.

After two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich arrives in Eugene with 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack in his college career. Perich looks to build his case to be one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense in 2026.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another defensive addition that Ducks fans are excited about is Baylor transfer safety Carl Williams IV. In his three seasons with Baylor, Williams IV collected 57 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception.

With expectations to once again be a contender in the Big Ten and chase their first national championship in school history next season, time will tell if this offseason's transfer additions on defense pan out the way that Thieneman did.

