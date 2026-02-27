Dillon Thieneman Turns Heads With 40-Yard Dash Attempt

Prior to his scheduled workout with fellow defensive backs on Friday, former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman set a lofty goal for his 40-yard dash time, hoping to run in the 4.30s. Some of the fastest times at the NFL Combine have been 4.28 (Lorenzo Styles Jr.) and 4.32 (Torian Pride Jr. and Robert Spears-Jennings).

Per the NFL Network broadcast, Thieneman's first unofficial attempt was 4.37 seconds. His second attempt was an unofficial 4.36 seconds. Thieneman's vertical leap also turned heads, posting the second-highest mark of all safeties who participated at 41 inches.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025.

Dillon Thieneman's 40-Yard Prediction

For the history of defensive backs (the category Thieneman will work out for) the NFL recorded since 2003, the average time ranks around 4.53 seconds and the fastest time in the history of the scouting combine comes from former Baylor Bear and three year NFL veteran Kalon Barnes with a 4.23 second time in 2022.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up a pass play intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) during the first half at Autzen Stadium.

What it Takes to Crush a 40-Yard Dash

In 2024, the fastest 40-yard dash by any athlete recorded at the combine in it's history came from current Kansas City Chief and former Texas Longhorn wide receiver Xavier Worthy with a 4.21 time.

In fact, when looking at last years' combine, only 22 players clocked below a 4.4 second time for the 40-yard dash. It's very hard for athletes to hit a 4.3 second time for the workout, especially for a 6'0 and 201 pound Thieneman whose body, though very much built to cover the secondary with speed, isn't close to the refined wideout body type that typically shatters 40-yard dash records.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

Dillon Thieneman's History of Speed at Oregon

While with the Ducks, Thieneman's speed kept him near the action to be able to break up passes and consistently find coverage. His straight line speed proved important to diffuse Oregon opponents' passing plays.

In 2025, Thieneman put up 44 solo tackles (98 total), one sack, two interceptions (against Penn State and Washington), and five passes defended.

Though these numbers are smaller for Thieneman compared to his previous college season, they reflect the level of talent Thieneman played beside and played against. When so many top athletes are on the field, the statistics will show lower compared to being on a team with a less stacked room.

How Could This Promise Help or Hurt?

For Thieneman, underdelivering on this 40-yard dash time may be a show of ego. However, Thieneman's bold proclamation is a testament to his confidence. Still, a 4.36 40-yard dash is not the end of the road for Thieneman.

In fact, Barnes, after his impressive 40-yard time, only stayed in the NFL for three seasons. The combine provides a sampling for scouts, not a determination of a career.

"I feel like I got a lot more developed, worked on my weaknesses from Purdue and that second season there," Thieneman said while speaking at the NFL Combine. "Really focused on what I wasn't good at and was able to expand my game, play multiple coverages over there at Oregon and prepare me for the next level."