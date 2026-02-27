Dillon Thieneman Turns Heads With 40-Yard Dash Attempt
In this story:
Prior to his scheduled workout with fellow defensive backs on Friday, former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman set a lofty goal for his 40-yard dash time, hoping to run in the 4.30s. Some of the fastest times at the NFL Combine have been 4.28 (Lorenzo Styles Jr.) and 4.32 (Torian Pride Jr. and Robert Spears-Jennings).
Per the NFL Network broadcast, Thieneman's first unofficial attempt was 4.37 seconds. His second attempt was an unofficial 4.36 seconds. Thieneman's vertical leap also turned heads, posting the second-highest mark of all safeties who participated at 41 inches.
Dillon Thieneman's 40-Yard Prediction
For the history of defensive backs (the category Thieneman will work out for) the NFL recorded since 2003, the average time ranks around 4.53 seconds and the fastest time in the history of the scouting combine comes from former Baylor Bear and three year NFL veteran Kalon Barnes with a 4.23 second time in 2022.
What it Takes to Crush a 40-Yard Dash
In 2024, the fastest 40-yard dash by any athlete recorded at the combine in it's history came from current Kansas City Chief and former Texas Longhorn wide receiver Xavier Worthy with a 4.21 time.
In fact, when looking at last years' combine, only 22 players clocked below a 4.4 second time for the 40-yard dash. It's very hard for athletes to hit a 4.3 second time for the workout, especially for a 6'0 and 201 pound Thieneman whose body, though very much built to cover the secondary with speed, isn't close to the refined wideout body type that typically shatters 40-yard dash records.
MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused
MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dillon Thieneman's History of Speed at Oregon
While with the Ducks, Thieneman's speed kept him near the action to be able to break up passes and consistently find coverage. His straight line speed proved important to diffuse Oregon opponents' passing plays.
In 2025, Thieneman put up 44 solo tackles (98 total), one sack, two interceptions (against Penn State and Washington), and five passes defended.
Though these numbers are smaller for Thieneman compared to his previous college season, they reflect the level of talent Thieneman played beside and played against. When so many top athletes are on the field, the statistics will show lower compared to being on a team with a less stacked room.
How Could This Promise Help or Hurt?
For Thieneman, underdelivering on this 40-yard dash time may be a show of ego. However, Thieneman's bold proclamation is a testament to his confidence. Still, a 4.36 40-yard dash is not the end of the road for Thieneman.
In fact, Barnes, after his impressive 40-yard time, only stayed in the NFL for three seasons. The combine provides a sampling for scouts, not a determination of a career.
"I feel like I got a lot more developed, worked on my weaknesses from Purdue and that second season there," Thieneman said while speaking at the NFL Combine. "Really focused on what I wasn't good at and was able to expand my game, play multiple coverages over there at Oregon and prepare me for the next level."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.