Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Receives Interesting Position Ranking Before NFL Combine

The Oregon Ducks are expected to be well represented in the upcoming NFL Draft, as once again they are expected to have multiple top-50 selections. The expected leader of the pack is former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, but the Ducks have some talent on the defensive side of the football as well.

The top defensive prospect for the Ducks is also projected to go in the top-50, according to a recent positional breakdown by CBS Sports' reporter Mike Renner. The talented reporter discussed his thoughts on many players, as he listed his top five prospects at every defensive position.

The Oregon player he listed in this list is Ducks' safety Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman is one of the better safeties in the class, which is now expected to be one of the better safety classes the NFL has seen in this decade. This has the chance to be the first class since 2022 to have three safeties selected in the first 50 selections.

Renner went more into detail throughout his article, but here is what he had to say when discussing the safety class.

Mike Renner Breaks Down His NFL Draft Positional Rankings

"This is a darn good safety class, as the top-three prospects should all end up in the top 50. As surprising as it sounds, we haven't seen three safeties go in the top 50 since the 2022 draft," Renner said.

Renner ranked Thieneman as the third-best safety in the class, as he is behind former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and former Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Thieneman finished the season with two interceptions and five pass deflections. He also had a solid two seasons prior at Purdue, with one of his seasons showcasing a six-interception showing.

Renner went into detail on why the talented prospect is ranked as his third best safety in the class.

"Dillon Thieneman is the third safety I expect to go top 50, as his coverage ability is the closest to Downs in this class. He's been doing it since his freshman year at Purdue, when he had six interceptions and earned Freshman All-American honors," Renner said.

Thieneman could hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft, but many believe he will be selected in the second round. He could be the second Oregon player selected in the draft depending on when former Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is taken off the board.

The best thing about a guy like Thieneman is the fact that he is a plug-and-play player. He is also someone who has become a top option for multiple teams, as he can fit many schemes and roles. Thieneman had an instant impact in his one season at Oregon, catching a game-winning interception in overtime against Penn State.