PODCAST: Breaking Down the Initial CFP Playoff Rankings

PODCAST: Breaking Down the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
It's finally here? Or is it here too early?
Wherever you fall, Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings for this season.
Tough wins over Ohio State and Fresno State are likely what separated them from the other powers of the sport given how chaotic and unreliable the rest of the Pac-12 is.
Publisher Max Torres and reporter Nick Battey react to the hot news of the week.
The Ducks earned the No. 4 spot after passing big tests earlier this season
Ducks Locked In on "Building a Mansion" Amid CFP Rankings Reveal
The Ducks are the No. 4 team in the initial playoff rankings, but that doesn't mean much to a team focused on the present
Ducks Ranked No. 4 in Initial CFB Playoff Rankings
The playoff committee holds Oregon's wins in high regard
Ducks focused on 'Building a mansion' amid rankings reveal
