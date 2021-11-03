PODCAST: Breaking Down the Initial CFP Playoff Rankings

Diving into the first round of rankings that has Oregon as one of the best teams in the country.

It's finally here? Or is it here too early?

Wherever you fall, Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings for this season.

Tough wins over Ohio State and Fresno State are likely what separated them from the other powers of the sport given how chaotic and unreliable the rest of the Pac-12 is.

Publisher Max Torres and reporter Nick Battey react to the hot news of the week. Tune in on a variety of platforms.

