    • November 3, 2021
    PODCAST: Breaking Down the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    Diving into the first round of rankings that has Oregon as one of the best teams in the country.
    It's finally here? Or is it here too early?

    Wherever you fall, Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings for this season. 

    Tough wins over Ohio State and Fresno State are likely what separated them from the other powers of the sport given how chaotic and unreliable the rest of the Pac-12 is. 

    Publisher Max Torres and reporter Nick Battey react to the hot news of the week. Tune in on a variety of platforms.

    Oregon players celebrate Colorado
    Play
    Football

    PODCAST: Breaking Down the Initial CFP Playoff Rankings

    The Ducks earned the No. 4 spot after passing big tests earlier this season

    verone-mckinley-vs-colorado
    Play
    Football

    Ducks Locked In on "Building a Mansion" Amid CFP Rankings Reveal

    The Ducks are the No. 4 team in the initial playoff rankings, but that doesn't mean much to a team focused on the present

    Troy Franklin UCLA
    Play
    Football

    Ducks Ranked No. 4 in Initial CFB Playoff Rankings

    The playoff committee holds Oregon's wins in high regard

    Listen to episode on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

    Watch the episode on YouTube

    Ducks focused on 'Building a mansion' amid rankings reveal

