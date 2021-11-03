Ducks Locked In on "Building a Mansion" Amid CFP Rankings Reveal

The Ducks are locked in on Washington this week as the first College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday.

The Oregon Ducks weren't hosting any watch parties for the College Football Playoff Top 25 reveal on Tuesday. Oregon earned the No. 4 ranking after a 7-1 start, but with four regular season games left on the schedule and a big rivalry game against Washington looming this weekend, there's no room for buying into the ranking or the noise that comes with it.

Safety Verone McKinley III understands the outside noise that was bound to occur and has already begun since the initial ranking was revealed and will accelerate as the season goes on, but he explained that the Ducks are laser-focused on the Huskies and the 1-0 mentality that has been instilled in them all year.

"There's a lot of noise outside of this, people talking, rankings, all this stuff," the sophomore said. "At the end of the day, you got to focus on the task at hand, and that is Washington this week.

"We're trying to build a mansion, and to build that mansion, we've got to keep stacking bricks."

Coming to play for the Ducks brings a lot of pressure and eyeballs toward their mansion construction, and after defeating Ohio State in Columbus in September, plenty of people have been watching the bricks that they've stacked since then. Now with a top four spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the whole country is watching and will surely be critical of their every move, good or bad.

The Ducks have had their ups and downs this season, and even after the heartbreaking loss to Stanford last month, they are still right in the mix for the College Football Playoff. But since every game is so crucial to get into the four-team playoff, the Ducks know that they must be at their best.

"One game at a time, one practice at a time, one meeting at a time, and we'll let the rest handle itself," McKinley said.

Mario Cristobal and this Oregon program have not been ranked this high in the College Football Playoff rankings during his tenure, and he recognizes that the players will acknowledge it, but it's what they do on the field and in practice that will make all the hype a reality.

"I think there's always going to be attention, there's going to be media, there's going to be hype, and projections out there non-stop," Cristobal said earlier this week prior to the rankings reveal. "I think what you do is you take a step back and you make sure that you acknowledge that the players will come across that. They'll acknowledge that, and then you make it as simple as, if you don't take care of your business on a day-by-day basis and then a week-by-week basis, what does it matter? There will be no significance for anybody that doesn't focus on what they're supposed to take care of."

McKinley had a similar response, saying that the team shouldn't fight off the noise about the rankings, but acknowledge it. Address it as a team, and keep working toward the goal of being 1-0 every week.

"It's a ranking. There's still four to five weeks left of college football to where that can all shake out," he said. "It's just an additional ranking, just like how the season starts you have an initial ranking. You don't fight it off; you address it and move on. This is your ranking — cool, let's keep playing. Of course, you're going to hear it, you're going to see it, and you're going to read it. Okay, you address it and just move on."



As someone who won two national championships with Miami and spent time learning from Nick Saban at Alabama, Cristobal understands that every game in college football is a playoff game, and that will hold especially true for the Ducks the rest of the way. Their remaining schedule features three teams with winning records, and you can't look past the heated rivalry games against Washington and Oregon State.

"Every single week is a playoff week," Cristobal said. "I think that mentality and being focused on the main thing one step at a time has to be the course. That's a course that works for us. That's what we'll continue to do. If we ever feel that there's something in the way interfering with that, we'll snap ourselves back into it."

Oregon Ranked No. 4 in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

