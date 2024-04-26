Bo Nix: Denver Broncos 'Put Their Trust And Belief In Me'
The Denver Broncos selected former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
”I appreciate it so much," Nix said moments after being drafted in an interview with KOA 94.1 FM in Denver. "The first thing I thought of was the organization; they put their trust and belief in me. I know it's not a small task that they took me at that position."
"They could have taken a lot of guys, but I'm thrilled to be a part of this organization, thrilled to play for these coaches and for this locker room. I can't wait to get there and get started. I'm just really excited for the opportunity and I just can't believe it's here."
It's the first time ever Broncos coach Sean Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds. The Russell Willson era in the Mile High City is over and the Bo Nix Era is just beginning.
The former Oregon Duck did not attend the NFL Draft in Detroit, opting to watch from Alabama with family. Oregon football coach Dan Lanning traveled to Alabama to be with Nix and his family during the first round of the NFL Draft.
The Broncos quarterback room has become significantly deeper and more competitive. Nix will now compete with Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, and the recently acquired Zach Wilson in Denver's quarterback room.
Nix is the sixth quarterback selected, which ties the NFL record for most quarterbacks picked in the first round. The 1983 NFL Draft, often considered the greatest quarterback class ever, also had six quarterbacks drafted.
The Heisman Trophy finalist is the most experienced quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft. His 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback. The 23-year-old also broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.