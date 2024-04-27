Ascending Oregon Running Back Jordan James: Lead Back, Breakout Potential
What will Oregon’s offense look like without 2023’s leading-rusher Bucky Irving? The Ducks ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense last season. Junior running back Jordan James is coming off his best season yet, averaging an impressive 7.1-yards per carry, and is poised for a breakout season with an expended role in 2024.
The team's short yardage and goal-line back, the 5-foot-10 205-pound James is earning the praise of Coach Dan Lanning this spring.
“I think Jordan is running like an angry guy, which is exactly how you want your running back to run," Lanning said. “He’s out here and has really improved this spring."
James is on the 'White Team' in Oregon's spring football game on Saturday, along with quarterback Dante Moore.
Replacing a back like Irving isn’t easy but James has the tools to give Duck fans a top-notch running back to watch in the inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
James leads a running backs room that includes a now-healthy Noah Whittington and sophomore Jayden Limar. Whittington’s 2023 season ended against Colorado due to knee injury. While the foundation seems to be in place, newcomers Jay Harris (transfer portal) and Da’ Juan Riggs (true freshman) have added depth to the running back room and could pay dividends this year.
Experience
This will be James’ third year in the Ducks program. 2023 was his breakout year as he replaced the injured Whittington. He ran the ball 107 times for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 7.1 average yards per carry was best in the Pac-12 Conference and 10th nationally.
Strengths
A scouting report on James reveals a running back with excellent lower body strength. He is an efficient runner with excellent running instincts in the open field.
Quotable
James stepped up as a vocal leader when Oregon former running back coach Carlos Locklyn left for Ohio State this spring.
"We have to work through it,” James said after Locklyn’s departure. “Obviously, an unexpected loss of Coach Lock, but I think we've done a great job just within ourselves, holding each other accountable and doing the things were supposed to do while that process happened."
The Ducks hired Ra’Shaad Samples from the Arizona State Sun Devils. Samples had also spent time as a running back coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He has an outstanding reputation and is considered a rising star in the coaching game.
