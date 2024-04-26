Sean Payton Reveals Why Denver Broncos Drafted 'Super Intelligent' Bo Nix
With the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, signaling a new chapter under head coach Sean Payton.
The Broncos organization moved on from Russell Wilson earlier in the offseason and has since needed a long-term solution at the quarterback position. Nix will compete alongside Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, and the recently acquired Zach Wilson for playing time. Entering the NFL at 24 years old, Nix is well-positioned to contend for a significant role immediately.
As Payton detailed during a draft night interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" after selecting Nix, the draft process was about talent and a deeper strategic approach, as revealed in the comprehensive and methodical evaluation of Nix.
"We have a hard time controlling the outside narrative relative to who might go where, and there have certainly been a lot of comparisons, whether it's to [Drew Brees], but we really tried to go into this process and look at each one of these guys," Payton said. "Fortunately for us, many of them had a ton of playing experience, Bo played six years.
"Then we start doing the studies, comparing them, and narrowing it down because we're looking at Drake, we're looking at J.J., and Pennix," Payton explained. "We don't know where we'll be with Daniels and certainly Caleb."
The Broncos' approach to scouting goes beyond superficial analysis, focusing intensely on the capacities and potential of prospects like Nix. The process involved meticulous preparation, including a pre-visit routine designed to test the quarterbacks' ability to absorb and apply complex information quickly.
"One thing we like to do is, on the night before a school visit for a private workout at 5 PM, we send them three days of installation," Payton said. "We try to send them maybe more than they can handle from 5 PM until the next morning at nine, just to get an idea where it stops."
Nix's intelligence and adaptability impressed the Broncos' coaching staff. His preparation for the intense scrutiny of NFL defenses was evident from his collegiate performance, where he set records and demonstrated a high level of gameplay intelligence.
Payton praised Nix's ability to handle pressure in the pocket and prepare for games, leaning on insight from his former Oregon teammate, center Alex Forsyth, who was selected by the Broncos in the seventh-round of last year's NFL Draft.
"He's super intelligent. We have his center from a year ago, Alex Forsyth, who's very smart," Payton said. "The thing we kept finding with him, because you're trying to be number one, is we start with the things that they can do. It's easy to start with the things they can't do. And his coach is like, 'What can he do?' "
When detailing Nix's skill set, Payton highlighted Nix's significant achievements and suitability for the Broncos' system, cutting through the outside noise about concerns relating to his ability to leap from Oregon's offensive system to the NFL level. Nix's outstanding play with the Ducks, where he accumulated 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions over two seasons, captured the interest of many, including NFL scouts. His record-setting achievements, like achieving the highest single-season completion percentage in FBS history at 77.4 percent, further enhanced his allure.
"So, analytically, you remove the short passes. He's got to play in the offense he's in. But first on third down, first with the fewest sacks, the most accurate passer in college football history," Payton said. "First at the end of the half, two minutes; first at the end of the game in two minutes; second in red zone; fewest sacks first in time to get so."
Payton praised Nix's mental acuity and resilience under pressure, highlighting how his arm strength left a significant impression, shining through during critical evaluations and his pro day. This combination of mental and physical attributes marks him as a quarterback poised to make an impact in the NFL.
"Number one, he's extremely smart and he handles the protections and he's a tough sack," Payton said. "I mean, the ball comes out and, at times, he can hang in there longer maybe with a progression, but aside from the mental, that day and even his pro day, his arm strength was extremely impressive."
Payton has an eye for unique quarterback talents that thrive under pressure, and Nix is no exception. Discussing Nix's ability to perform in challenging situations, Payton emphasized how Nix can throw under a "noisy pocket" using advanced techniques.
"He does throw it from a noisy pocket. Some quarterbacks need that full stride step, and we felt like a lot of times he just took that little two-inch pop step to get the ball out," Payton said. "And you get to a point, and I remember saying this in our ownership meeting, 'We can't be the only ones seeing this.' "
Payton's belief in Nix's potential reportedly echoes his previous conviction about Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, demonstrating his consistent ability to identify and nurture quarterback talent. The decision to draft Nix was fortified by Payton's philosophy of focusing on the players' strengths and envisioning their fit within the Broncos' strategic framework.
As the Broncos prepare for the upcoming NFL season, Nix's selection represents more than just a draft pick; it signifies a deliberate and hopeful stride towards future successes, guided by Payton's experienced and strategic mindset. The team and its fans are eager to see how this new chapter unfolds with Payton and Nix at the helm.