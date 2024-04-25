NFL Draft: Troy Franklin Primed to Become NFL's Next Dynamic Receiver?
Former Oregon Ducks standout Troy Franklin has relatively straightforward potential as an NFL Draft prospect. He's a tall, streamlined receiver with notable speed. He's adept at eluding press coverage but lacks the strength to consistently secure contested catches or carve out space in crowded areas.
Franklin's skill in dodging defenders and creating separation after catching crossing routes across all three levels is a key attribute. While he may not receive the volume of a primary receiver, his contributions will likely include high average yards per catch and the ability to clear out space for his teammates underneath.
Franklin is poised to be a valuable secondary option for a top receiver or a potent deep threat for a team needing immediate enhancement in their aerial attack.
Oregon Legacy
Franklin had an outstanding 2023 season at Oregon, setting several single-season records, including 1,383 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and eight 100-yard receiving games. His 81 receptions were the second-most in Oregon's history for a single season.
By the end of his college career, Franklin left as Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11). He also maintained a consistent performance streak, recording a catch in 30 consecutive games, the second-longest in the school's history.
Named a first-team All-Pac-12 and a consensus second-team All-American, Franklin was a primary target for Bo Nix, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist, playing in Oregon’s first 13 games before opting out of the Fiesta Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Nationally, he ranked sixth with an average of 106.4 receiving yards per game and was tied for third with 14 receiving touchdowns. He was one of the few receivers nationally to surpass 1,300 receiving yards and one of just five in the FBS to achieve double-digit touchdown receptions and average at least 100.0 receiving yards per game during the season.
Pro Comparisons
The pro comparison made by NFL.com for Troy Franklin was Chris Olave, the standout receiver selected No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Olave has totaled 159 receptions, 2,165 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns in 31 games.
NFL Draft Projections
Franklin currently faces a Round 2 projection by NFL.com.
What Franklin is Saying
During an interview with 750 The Game's John Canzano, Franklin expressed his desire to leave a legacy of improving Oregon football's receiver history since there hasn't been a first-round receiver out of the program in many decades.
"Oregon hasn't had a first-round receiver since 1972 or something, but that really didn't play a part in my decision. Because I feel like I am different. We can do something else different there. I feel like, I think I can change the culture at receiver at Oregon," Franklin said. "Me and some other guys can change the culture and that's what we are going to do."
What Nation is Saying
One NFC scouting director told NFL.com that Franklin projects as potentially making a similar impact as Jalin Hyatt, but is a more talented route runner with the trade off being less explosive.
“He’s not as explosive as (Jalin) Hyatt was coming out, but I look at him in a similar way with what he can do for your offense and what you won’t ask him to do. He’s a better route runner than Hyatt.” - NFC scouting director