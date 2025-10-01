‘Ducks vs. Them’ Video From Penn State Has Oregon Fired Up
Oregon Ducks fans are fired up for the 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recap video from Oregon's thrilling 30-24 victory over Penn State at the iconic White Out in Beaver Stadium.
Ducks fans hoped to get the inside look into how Oregon coach Dan Lanning motivated his team on Monday or Tuesday. When the Oregon video team instead posted teasers one minute videos, the fans are growing fanatic in anticipation.
The frenzy was building on social media but history shows that Ducks fans had to be patient for brilliant video storytelling from the Oregon video team. When the Ducks upset Ohio State in Autzen Stadium last October, the video was released on the following Wednesday.
And now, the video is released. The highly-anticipated video is below:
"100,000 people in white. Looks like a white canvas to me and we are about to go paint our f*cking masterpiece," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning to his team at Penn State's White Out, per the video.
Lanning revealed the theme for the week was "death by a thousand cuts" leading up to Oregon's road game vs. Penn State.
"Ducks Vs Them update… You’re gonna want a good sound system for this one," wrote Braeden Schmidt on X, who is apart of the Oregon video team.
Oregon's Senior Associate Director of Video Scott Anderson teased the video by responding to a fan that he hasn't slept in three days.
In case you are unfamiliar - when the Ducks win on a Saturday, the celebration doesn’t stop on the field. Fans get a bonus victory courtesy of the video team: the Ducks’ cinematic recaps. These masterfully crafted videos bring viewers inside Lanning’s locker room speeches, high-energy team meetings and the most thrilling plays from the game.
Not only do the videos delight the fan base, they often grab national headlines and surely boost recruiting.
“I think that group is incredibly talented. They're innovative. I think they appreciate the access that we give them. Give them the opportunity to be able to take advantage of moments. They're doing some stuff that nobody else in college football is doing," Lanning said of Oregon's video team in an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus.
"Give them a long leash and hope that you have to say, ‘whoa’ not ‘go.’ That's been that group's mantra - there's some moments where I'm like, ‘hey, whoa.’ But I'd rather be saying that than ‘go,’ and they're pushing the edge every week. They're making it fun for our fans and our recruits across the nation, and they've done an unbelievable job. The product speaks for itself," Lanning said.
With visuals that can stop viewers in their tracks, the Oregon video team earned an impressive seven Northwest Emmy nominations for standout projects like Ducks vs. Them, That Team Out West, and the Stomp Out Cancer episode.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning talked about the recruiting impact of the videos and how weekly themes are developed.
How do the videos affect recruiting?
“I think more than anything, it speaks to like the environment we have here at Autzen. There's some players that we might be recruiting that have never made it here for a game. This is a way that you can get an idea of what it's like to be a day in the life of a player at Oregon. Watching some of those, it's a nice recap of the game, but it's also an opportunity for them to see that experience," Lanning said.
How and when does Lanning create weekly themes for the football season?
“It’s certainly planned ahead but it's always adaptable and adjustable. There'll be times on a Thursday within a week that we feel like there's a point that we have to hammer home that maybe we haven't hit yet… It's really about where your team's at and then what you think you might experience in those moments… I have a great group that I work with," Lanning said.