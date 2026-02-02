Dylan Raiola’s Injury Timeline Carries Impact for Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola transfers to Eugene from the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a lingering injury question. As Raiola is still recovering from a broken fibula in November - What is his timeline for return?

Raiola broke his fibula after being sacked in the third quarter of the game against USC on Nov. 1. Surgery was successful to repair the surgery. At the time of the injury, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule addressed the expected recovery period, which is now relevant to Oregon football.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

While Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore will return next season instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the addition of Raiola is notable for the quarterbacks room competition and back-up duties.

Dylan Raiola's Injury Timeline Impact On Oregon Ducks

The typical recovery timeline for a fractured fibula depends greatly on the severity and the type of surgery. Rhule indicated a recovery period of roughly 8–10 weeks following Raiola's surgery. If the 8-10-week timeline is still running true, basic bone healing and initial rehab would likely run into early February of 2026.

Of course, returning to full quarterback duties takes longer than just bone healing and most programs err on the side of caution, especially for a high-impact position like quarterback. Oregon's spring football practices typically begin in April, which would align with a gradual return to limited football activities for Raiola, with medical clearance.

With Moore set to star in 2026, there is not a time crunch for Raiola to push the recovery. Typical timeline would suggest that the former 5-star recruit would be full-go this fall. If he isn't fully "back" the Ducks still have quarterback Brock Thomas, who backed up Moore last season, and Akili Smith Jr., who fans are excited to see more from, on the roster.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon fans would also would be interested in how Rhule said Raiola reacted to the injury: showing his true colors as a team player who wanted to continue to be with the team at practice and their next game.

“You know, he was out there at practice last night…Wants to be part of everything, but the most important thing for him right now is to get healed,” said Rhule. “So, you know, he wants to go to UCLA, and I told him he can’t go.”

Even if Raiola uses a redshirt this year, he gives Oregon quarterback insurance in case of injury, meaning the Ducks would not have to scramble for a quarterback mid-season if the unexpected happens.

“The road back starts now!” Raiola wrote on his Instagram on Nov. 6.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore threw for 2,000 yards on 72.4 percent passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions over nine games before the season-ending injury. Raiola arrives in Eugene looking for a fresh start under coach Dan Lanning. Much like Moore did with former Ducks star Dillon Gabriel, Raiola could benefit from playing backup for a season, while still getting reps.

Notably, Nebraska is slated to face the Ducks in Eugene during the 2026 season on Oct. 17.

Oregon's Quarterback Room

Raiola is already turning heads before taking a snap in Eugene because he ranks as the No. 8 overall transfer quarterback during the cycle, per On3.

With two years of eligibility left, Raiola also represents a clear succession plan but Lanning is a big believer in competition so his starting role would have to be earned. Oregon's quarterbacks room also contains backup Brock Thomas (Eugene-native), Akili Smith Jr., and Ryder Hayes.

Combat Duck Brock Thomas drops back to pass during the first half at the Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola showed flashes of his talent and potential as a quarterback. He led all FBS true freshmen and broke program freshman records with 2,819 passing yards in 2024 while leading the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 3 overall, per 247Sports, would give Raiola or whoever starts at quarterback, even more offensive weapons.

Recruits such as wide receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, tight end Kendre Harrison, and running back Tradarian Ball are just some of the few players who could be reliable options on offense for Raiola in the future. Lott, Hampton, Harrison, and Ball are all rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

