Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dylan Raiola Turns Heads At Spring Practice

EUGENE – The start of spring practices means Oregon Ducks fans will get to see glimpses of new additions in action for the first time.

Among the players appearing in recent clips posted by the team on social media was Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola.

A First Look at the Ducks’ Newest Quarterback

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola was seen throwing a pass to freshman wide receiver Hudson Lewis. The transfer quarterback also caught fans’ attention with his new jersey number, as he switched from No. 15 to No. 8 when he transferred.

First look at Dylan Raiola as a Duck 👀

pic.twitter.com/Qjh9IW4Tae — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) March 15, 2026

Raiola is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, with 2025 starting quarterback Dante Moore returning. Raiola started in his two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, totaling over 2,000 yards in each season. He finished with a combined total of 31 touchdowns in those two years.

If Raiola does end up redshirting in 2026, that allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role. His presence should also benefit Moore, with the pair pushing each other to improve with friendly competition, which Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about during a recent media appearance.

“Guys go out there compete and making each other better,” Lanning said. “And every one of these guys cheer for each other's success. They want to see each other. When you step on the field and practice, it's offense versus defense. Offense wants to win. Defense wants to win.”

The Meaning of Oregon's No. 8

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a touchdown during the second half of the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game against the Florida State Seminoles at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The No. 8 jersey holds significance when it comes to Oregon quarterbacks. It was most recently worn by Dillon Gabriel during the 2024 season. Gabriel helped the team go undefeated in the regular season and win the Big Ten Conference Championship, while also finishing the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Marcus Mariota wore No. 8 when he starred at Oregon. Mariota, of course, won the 2014 Heisman Trophy and led the Ducks to the 2015 National Championship game. Both Mariota and Gabriel grew up in Hawaii, while Raiola was born in Hawaii.

Dylan Raiola Recovers From Injury

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) is helped off the field after being injured against the Southern California Trojans during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The former Nebraska quarterback’s time with the Cornhuskers ended after suffering an injury on Nov. 1. Raiola broke his fibula in the third quarter of a game against the USC Trojans and later underwent successful surgery. Lanning spoke about Raiola’s recovery during a spring media appearance.

“He's working. He was able to practice with us today,” Lanning said. “We're being conscientious of where he's at as he comes back, but he's pushing, and it's new for him. He's coming to a new system, but he's learning it well. He's definitely a cerebral player that can make the throws. So very excited about where he's at and where he's continued to grow.”

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola’s return to the field and ability to practice with the Ducks indicate that his recovery is in a good spot. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said at the end of 2025 that his expected recovery timeline would be between 8-10 weeks, which would’ve run into February.

Oregon’s 2026 Spring Game is set for Apr. 25. As long as Raiola’s return from injury continues to ramp up, fans may get to see him in action in April. Backup quarterbacks Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. should also get an opportunity to play with the offense, as well as Moore.