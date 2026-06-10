Effect Brandon Sorsby Ruling Has on Oregon, Big Ten

The Oregon Ducks future schedule could be in a need of some changes. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Big Ten officials are expected to discuss making a league-wide mandate to not play the Texas Tech Raiders in any sport.

Oregon currently has Texas Tech scheduled for a game in 2033.

Future Oregon-Texas Tech Matchup in Jeopardy?

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire meet at midfield following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest story in college football this offseason has been revolving around Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Sorsby was a five-star quarterback in the portal who committed to Texas Tech this offseason.

Prior to Texas Tech, Sorsby played two years with the Indiana Hoosiers and two years with the Cincinnati Bearcats. After his transfer, Sorsby found himself in the middle of a sports gambling controversy. He admitted to gambling on games, including ones that he was involved in. This is firmly against NCAA rules and they ruled him ineligible to play college football.

Sorsby was granted injunction, resulting him in only being suspended for the first two games of the 2026 season. A Texas court has scheduled a trial for Sorsby vs. the NCAA for February of 2027. This is after the college football season concludes.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby being allowed to play has outraged many, to the point where now a whole conference might refuse to put Texas Tech on their schedule. For Oregon, while that game in 2033 is far down the road, this could potentially result in them having to change it up.

Oregon has Texas Tech scheduled in 2033, for what it’s worth. https://t.co/MF3NpddRNW — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) June 9, 2026

Oregon and Texas Tech have played four times prior, the most recent coming in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff in this past January. The Ducks shutout the Red Raiders by a final score of 23-0. The two teams have faced off four times overall, with Oregon winning all four of them.

Oregon Ducks’ Upcoming Non-Conference Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Ducks have non-conference opponents on the schedule up until that Texas Tech game in 2033. In 2026, the Ducks will be hosting the Boise State Broncos and Portland State Vikings while they will be going on the road to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oregon's home opener is against Boise State on Sept. 5.

Oregon hosted Oklahoma State in 2025 and the return game in Stillwater will be the back end of the home-and-home series.

In 2027, Oregon has three non-power conference opponents all scheduled to come to Autzen Stadium: Eastern Washington, Coastal Carolina, and Western Kentucky

A glaring miss in the 2026 and 2027 before they return to the schedule in 2028 is Oregon’s in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks and Beavers have played against each other 129 total times, with the first coming all the way back in 1894. With Oregon leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, it has made scheduling that matchup more difficult. They found a way to do so in 2024 and 2025, but there will be a two year hiatus before this rivalry is renewed in the regular season.

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