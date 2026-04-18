Every Oregon Player Drafted Under Dan Lanning

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has had quite the successful start to his coaching career on the field, and Lanning would likely be one of the first to credit the talent of his players.

While Lanning certainly deserves credit for building Oregon into a consistent contender in the Big Ten, a total of 24 former Ducks have heard their names called at the NFL Draft since Lanning has taken over in Eugene. Here are all 24 former Oregon Ducks players that have gone on to get drafted under Lanning's tenure starting (first-round picks in bold):

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Draft Picks Since 2023

2023 NFL Draft (6)

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots, No. 17 overall

D. J. Johnson, Carolina Panthers, Round 3

Noah Sewell, Chicago Bears, Round 5

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Baltimore Ravens, Round 6

Jordon Riley, New York Giants, Round 7

Alex Forsyth, Denver Broncos, Round 7

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2024 NFL Draft (8)

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, No. 12 overall

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders, Round 2

Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos, Round 4

Khyree Jackson, Minnesota Vikings, Round 4

Brandon Dorlus, Atlanta Falcons, Round 4

Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers, Round 4

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 4

Jamal Hill, Houston Texans, Round 6

2025 NFL Draft (10)

Derrick Harmon, Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 21 overall

Josh Conerly Jr., Washington Commanders, No. 29 overall

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams, Round 2

Jordan Burch, Arizona Cardinals, Round 3

Jamaree Caldwell, Los Angeles Chargers, Round 3

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns, Round 3

Jordan James, San Francisco 49ers, Round 5

Jeffrey Bassa, Kansas City Chiefs, Round 5

Ajani Cornelius, Dallas Cowboys, Round 6

Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 7

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) recovers a fumble in front of Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Ducks broke records in both the 2024 NFL Draft and the 2025 NFL Draft for the most Oregon players ever selected. The previous record was six prospects drafted, and the program had reached that number multiple times, but Lanning and the Ducks broke it in 2024 with eight selections.

That number was topped again in 2025 with 10 prospects selected, and that number might not be topped come the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft Outlook

Oregon's 2026 NFL Draft class is not lacking on starpower thanks to tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman. The Ducks are not lacking on talent either, but the 2026 draft class out of Eugene is smaller than previous years because so many players decided to return to school for one more season.

Key pieces like quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and defensive linemen Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and A'Mauri Washington all declared for the draft, and that gives the Ducks seven professional prospects alone coming back to college.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a result, Oregon's 2026 draft class is led by Sadiq and Thieneman followed by potential Day 2 prospects like offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and defensive back Jadon Canady. Wide receiver Malik Benson, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and offensive tackle Isaiah World are among the other Ducks looking to hear their names called in the later rounds.

Can former Ducks like running back Noah Whittington or Gary Bryant Jr. sneak up on draft boards?

The NFL Draft begins on April 23 with the first round, and the draft will continue through April 25.

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