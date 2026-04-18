Every Oregon Player Drafted Under Dan Lanning
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Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has had quite the successful start to his coaching career on the field, and Lanning would likely be one of the first to credit the talent of his players.
While Lanning certainly deserves credit for building Oregon into a consistent contender in the Big Ten, a total of 24 former Ducks have heard their names called at the NFL Draft since Lanning has taken over in Eugene. Here are all 24 former Oregon Ducks players that have gone on to get drafted under Lanning's tenure starting (first-round picks in bold):
Oregon Ducks Draft Picks Since 2023
2023 NFL Draft (6)
- Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots, No. 17 overall
- D. J. Johnson, Carolina Panthers, Round 3
- Noah Sewell, Chicago Bears, Round 5
- Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Baltimore Ravens, Round 6
- Jordon Riley, New York Giants, Round 7
- Alex Forsyth, Denver Broncos, Round 7
2024 NFL Draft (8)
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, No. 12 overall
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders, Round 2
- Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos, Round 4
- Khyree Jackson, Minnesota Vikings, Round 4
- Brandon Dorlus, Atlanta Falcons, Round 4
- Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers, Round 4
- Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 4
- Jamal Hill, Houston Texans, Round 6
2025 NFL Draft (10)
- Derrick Harmon, Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 21 overall
- Josh Conerly Jr., Washington Commanders, No. 29 overall
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams, Round 2
- Jordan Burch, Arizona Cardinals, Round 3
- Jamaree Caldwell, Los Angeles Chargers, Round 3
- Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns, Round 3
- Jordan James, San Francisco 49ers, Round 5
- Jeffrey Bassa, Kansas City Chiefs, Round 5
- Ajani Cornelius, Dallas Cowboys, Round 6
- Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 7
The Ducks broke records in both the 2024 NFL Draft and the 2025 NFL Draft for the most Oregon players ever selected. The previous record was six prospects drafted, and the program had reached that number multiple times, but Lanning and the Ducks broke it in 2024 with eight selections.
That number was topped again in 2025 with 10 prospects selected, and that number might not be topped come the 2026 NFL Draft.
2026 NFL Draft Outlook
Oregon's 2026 NFL Draft class is not lacking on starpower thanks to tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman. The Ducks are not lacking on talent either, but the 2026 draft class out of Eugene is smaller than previous years because so many players decided to return to school for one more season.
Key pieces like quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and defensive linemen Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and A'Mauri Washington all declared for the draft, and that gives the Ducks seven professional prospects alone coming back to college.
As a result, Oregon's 2026 draft class is led by Sadiq and Thieneman followed by potential Day 2 prospects like offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and defensive back Jadon Canady. Wide receiver Malik Benson, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and offensive tackle Isaiah World are among the other Ducks looking to hear their names called in the later rounds.
Can former Ducks like running back Noah Whittington or Gary Bryant Jr. sneak up on draft boards?
The NFL Draft begins on April 23 with the first round, and the draft will continue through April 25.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.