What NFL Scouts Are Saying About Oregon's Top Prospects

With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, what are NFL scouts saying about the Oregon Ducks' top prospects?

Former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman project to be first-round picks, and Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon could sneak his way into the end of the first round.

Kenyon Sadiq

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is expected to be one of the first Ducks taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is also projected to be one of the top tight end prospects selected in the draft. His work ethic is partially why, and NFL scouts have taken notice:

"Driven kid. . . . (The) coaching staff had to pull him back at times," an NFL scout told The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Sadiq's physical transformation while at Oregon is easy to see, and his athleticism never failed to pop on the field. Whether it be hurdling defenders in games or setting the record for the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end in NFL Combine history, Sadiq's athletic abilities have been on display.

His production at Oregon was limited while playing behind current Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and injuries sidelined Sadiq for part of the 2025 season, his lone year as the Ducks' starting tight end.

In 14 games, Sadiq caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He stepped up after injuries hampered Oregon's wide receiver room, and Sadiq ultimately finished the year with the second-most receiving yards on the team only behind Ducks receiver Malik Benson.

Emmanuel Pregnon

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon ended his college career at Oregon, stepping in and immediately plugging a hole on the interior of the offensive line. His ability to be effective at every stop in college (Wyoming, USC, and Oregon) has impressed, and his experience is considered one of his strengths by at least one NFL scout.

“He’s older, stronger and more pro-ready than most you have in this class. He’s high floor and can step in for you tomorrow at left guard," one NFC regional scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Pregnon excelled on the interior of Oregon's offensive line alongside Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, both in pass protection and in the run game.

Able to use his size and strength to move defenders around, Pregnon was a staunch blocker for Oregon's running backs, and his experience paid off in recognizing various stunts and pass rush moves while protecting Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman turned heads at the NFL Combine, thanks mainly to his 4,35-second 40-yard dash time. With the athletic testing to back up the production and instincts shown on tape, Thieneman essentially stamped himself as a first-round pick in the draft.

Most draft projections have Thieneman landing with the Minnesota Vikings as a replacement for longtime Vikings safety Harrison Smith, and ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that Minnesota views Thieneman as a "seamless replacement."

Considered one of the top safeties in the league, Smith has made one First-Team All Pro and six Pro Bowls, so any comparisons to him for Thieneman should be welcomed.

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