Underrated Oregon Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks have become a talent-producing machine under the leadership of coach Dan Lanning, but the program has some NFL Draft prospects flying under the radars, perhaps a bit overshadowed by the high expectations of former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman.

Other Ducks like Emmanuel Pregnon and Jadon Canady seem to be climbing up boards before the 2026 NFL Draft, but what about some of the former Oregon players that could sneak in towards the end of the draft?

Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL teams seldomly spend draft capital on specialists, but a few former Ducks could be picked up as undrafted free agents, like long snapper Luke Basso, kicker Atticus Sappington and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds.

Gary Bryant Jr.

Wide receiver prospect Gary Bryant Jr. spent half of his career with USC and half at Oregon. He had two healthy seasons with the Ducks, totaling 56 receptions, 448 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2021 with USC, catching 44 passes for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. fields the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryant may be on the older side when it comes to NFL Draft prospects, but his abilities as a slot receiver shouldn't go overlooked. A trusted ball carrier, Bryant could turn a screen pass into a touchdown, and he contributed on Oregon's special teams as a punt returner.

Injuries may hurt Bryant's draft stock as the receiver suffered unfortunate injury luck throughout his career. After missing a majority of the 2024 season, Bryant was dinged up in the second half of the 2025 season, adding to Oregon's depth concerns at wide receiver.

Still, Bryant has the traits of a quick, sure-handed slot receiver that could entice an NFL decision-maker to use a late-round draft pick on him.

Noah Whittington

While some argue over the value of using high draft picks on a running back, 25 running backs were taken throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. The importance of the position hasn't diminished, and former Oregon running back Noah Whittington could be an interesting choice in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Whittington averaged 6.4 yards per carry, totaling 829 yards on 129 carries and six touchdowns. In a season that saw true freshmen Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. break out in the Ducks' running back room, Whittington's experienced showed off, especially in the pass game as an extra protector or an extra receiver.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

He caught 19 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, and NFL teams looking for a change of pace running back could have just that in Whittington. Surgery on a turf toe injury prevented Whittington from fully participating at the NFL Combine or at Oregon's pro day, potentially causing the former Duck to go a little more unnoticed than expected.

His leadership qualities at Oregon did not go unnoticed, and his long road back from a season-ending knee injury in 2024 should give teams confidence in his ability to bounce back stronger.

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