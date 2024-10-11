EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Duck Verone McKinley III Reveals Ohio State Advice, How Dan Lanning Embraces Alum
Playing pickup football in the backyard, most kids have a dream of becoming a legend by making a game-winning play. It’s a dream that’s fueled by the inspiration of watching clutch playmakers do it on Saturdays. After you’ve seen it, you believe it’s attainable.
No matter what position you play, no matter what the scenario is, as a football player — you live for those moments. Few kids ever get a chance to play football at the collegiate level. Fewer of those kids get a chance to actually live that dream of becoming a legend.
The last time the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes faced off, former Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III became one of those kids with the opportunity to live that elusive dream.
Flashback to No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State in front of 100,482 fans in “The Shoe.”
Oregon, who came in as underdogs, held a 35-28 with 2:59 left in the fourth quarter. It’s third down and long in a must-convert situation.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, now a two-time All-American, NFL Rookie of The Year, and Pro Bowler, was in just his second start as a Buckeye. In a rare occurrence, even then, Stroud made a grave mistake. After breaking the pocket and looking to create a play, Stroud rolled right and heaved up a prayer towards the sideline.
McKinley, nicknamed “The General” for his instincts and command on the field, was there to fulfill that childhood dream and come down with an interception that would ultimately seal the game for the Oregon Ducks. Maybe the most intriguing part about the moment? It came as no surprise. In fact, it was willed into existence.
“I’m going to get a pick to end the game…I had a dream. I woke up at 3 am in Columbus. Crazy.” said McKinley.
Although it was a dream, there was a true belief it could become a reality. There was tireless physical work behind the scenes. Hours upon hours of film sessions and mental preparation. McKinley didn’t just dream of the moment; he prepared like it was destined to happen, and he’d be ready when that time came.
That moment was the precursor to a career season that saw McKinley become a Thorpe Award finalist and just the second defensive back in Oregon football history to be named a consensus All-American. McKinley finished his career as one of the most accomplished players in Oregon’s proud football family.
McKinley III went on the play three years in the National Football League. Two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and most recently this season with the Arizona Cardinals. Through all his success, Oregon football remains near to his heart.
The Oregon Ducks are underdogs once again against the Ohio State Buckeyes in this Saturday’s marquee matchup. However, they’ve been here before, and they’ve seen what happens when opportunity meets preparation. McKinley showed them it’s not just a dream. It’s there for the taking.
Q: You’re a defensive guy, what’s your thoughts on the Ducks' defensive unit so far?
Oregon's defense has been good this year. I'm excited to see a test for the secondary against Ohio State's wide receivers. I really like that rotation in the trenches.
Q: Are there any young players on the roster you’re still in contact with? Mentoring?
I'm still cool with some guys from when I was there, I’ve known Jabbar [Muhammad] for a long time so we still talk from time to time.
Q: You played for a different staff than the current one, how does it feel to be embraced by the new staff under Oregon coach Dan Lanning?
Being embraced by the new staff is cool for myself and all alums. Most guys love their school through and through so to be able to talk and have a relationship with the new staff is great.
Q: Would you say your legendary interception of CJ Stroud is the favorite play of your career?
No, my favorite play is the fumble recovery I batted against UCLA. Encompasses me as a football player. Smart and instinctive while making plays on the football.
Q: I have to ask, what’s your score prediction for Saturday?
35-28 Oregon.
