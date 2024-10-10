Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Gives Exclusive Look Into Ohio State Prep: ‘Every Detail Matters’
EUGENE - History will be made in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the first-ever top-three matchup in Autzen Stadium. ESPN's College GameDay pregame show is buzzing on Oregon's campus as Ducks fans dream of upsetting the Buckeyes. The nation will be watching, the weather expected to be clear and crisp and the fall leaves will be glowing before the sun sets over Eugene.
It's what college football dreams are made of.
That sentiment is not lost on Oregon's leading receiver, Tez Johnson. Johnson walked into the state-of-the-art theatre at Oregon's $68 million Hatfield-Dowlin Complex with a knowing grin and a determined stride.
"The energy that we're gonna come out with is gonna be unmatched," Johnson told reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The confidence that we have going in is gonna be unmatched. Being able to get back in front of our crowd is gonna be unmatched. I feel like the crowd is gonna play a really, really big role."
Johnson can't wait to run out of the tunnel on Saturday after a fierce week of practice, preparing for the Buckeyes No. 1 ranked defense.
"It's been very intense," Johnson told Amaranthus. "No music, all communication for us. Being able to lock in on details. Every detail matters, no matter what."
Johnson noted a different look in Oregon coach Dan Lanning's eyes this week. Coach Lanning and the undefeated Ducks are fresh off their first Big Ten win at home, a 31-10 victory over Michigan State.
"Every game day, we are ready to run through a brick wall for that man," Johnson said about Lanning. "Because he's going to give you all that he's got. He will give you a hundred percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life."
Oregon and Ohio State have a budding rivalry in the new-look Big Ten, vying for the top spot in the conference and jockeying for College Football Playoff positioning. The winner on Saturday could catapult to No. 1 in the Top-25 Poll.
There is also a good chance Oregon and Ohio State could meet again in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 7.
"It's a whole different mood change here," Johnson told Amaranthus. "We know they (Ohio State) are coming to town. I feel like everyone on that field on Saturday has the potential to go to the NFL.... There's a lot of buzz around the game. But once again, we are playing Oregon... We don't really worry about anybody else - It's Ducks vs. Ducks."
Coach Lanning's mantra is 'Ducks vs. Ducks' - meaning, no matter who the opponent is, Oregon really is just playing against themselves. Lanning is no stranger to top-three matchups, as Georgia's former defensive coordinator, but Saturday is his first as a Duck. A win vs. Ohio State would be Oregon's highest-ranked victory ever in Autzen Stadium.
"Don't worry about what they do," Johnson told Amaranthus. "If we do what we do, we will come out on top, and that's the goal."
"... Now that we're sitting here talking about it, it's sunk in way more. I'm ready to play today," Johnson said on Wednesday night. "That's the type of energy it is right now. When you see a player walk in this facility, you want to say hey to them, but you see them so locked in (you don't want to steal their focus)."
Ohio State has cruised to a 5-0 record with a near 40-point winning margin in their five wins, with much thanks to a stout defense led by defensive back Caleb Downs and defensive end Jaylahn "JT" Tuimoloau.
"Caleb Downs, obviously, is a really good tackler in space," Johnson told Amaranthus. "He does a phenomenal job at attacking the ball. I think he's probably the best safety in the country right now."
"They're really fast. We're really fast too, that's what we're known for," Johnson told Amaranthus.
Both Lanning and Johnson have emphasized the importance of home-field advantage. Autzen Stadium may "only" hold around 60,000 fans but it has clocked in record decibels of 127 when it gets rocking, one of the highest-ever recorded in college football history.
Johnson has a message to Ducks fans for Saturday.
"Be loud as you can," Johnson told Amaranthus. "Every time Ohio State is on the field, be loud as you can to where they can't hear. If you make the quarterback do this (gestures to show covering ears/helmet with hands) it's going to be a long night."
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and the Buckeyes will travel 2,500 miles for their first conference game in Autzen Stadium. The Buckeyes are fresh off a 35-7 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Howard and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel are familiar with each other from their former teams in the Big 12. In 2024, Howard transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State while Gabriel transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma.
Both Gabriel and Howard have electric weapons at their disposal. Ohio State touts two of the top receivers in the nation in freshman Jeremiah Smith and senior Emeka Egbuka who have been catalysts in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's explosive offense.
"(Smith) has been doing this since high school," Johnson told Amaranthus. "He's playing with a confidence that's untouched right now. I think for a receiver, when you have that much confidence, it's dangerous for a DB."
"...But I think the Oregon receivers are really good," Johnson said with a smile.
The Ducks and Buckeyes have split the last two matchups in memorable showdowns. In 2021, the No. 12 ranked Ducks upset the No. 3 Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium, 35-28. Before that in the 2015, Ohio State ended Oregon's national title hopes with a 42-20 win in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship.
Johnson wants to set the story straight on one storyline about his team. What is the craziest thing he's heard about Oregon this season?
"That we're not tough," Johnson told Amaranthus. "Nobody's scared of us because we're not physical. Once again, that person doesn't know exactly what he's talking about. Never came to a practice here. I just think he's saying it just because TV brownie points... A normal practice is like a Saturday game for us. So we really play the game throughout the week and then on Saturday, we just showcase it for the fans."
This Saturday, in an opportunity of a lifetime, Johnson and the Ducks get to showcase who they are in the biggest home game in program history.
