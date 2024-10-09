Oregon Ducks' Roster Loaded with NFL Prospects: Derrick Harmon, Terrance Ferguson
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are facing the No. 3 Oregon Ducks team in Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. The Buckeyes irrefutably have one of the most talented college football rosters in recent memory and will currently enter as a 3-point favorite over the Ducks. If the Buckeyes have one of the most talented rosters in recent memory, why are they only a three-point favorite?
History tells us talent and composite team rankings travel well and usually win the meetings. So again, how are the Buckeyes only three-point favorites?
It’s because the Oregon Ducks also have one of the most talented and experienced rosters in the country. On paper, this is arguably the most talented Oregon Ducks football team to overtake the field. So far this season, they haven’t quite played like it. However, they’re on the right track and getting better each week.
This isn’t the old Oregon that's known for just skill positions, the Ducks have legitimate talent in the trenches and flex positions like tight end and linebacker.
Here are the Oregon Ducks NFL prospects to watch for Saturday night.
Tight End Terrance Ferguson:
Tight end Terrance Ferguson is one of the best to ever play the position at Oregon. The 6-5, 255-pounder is closing in on several Oregon all-time tight end receiving records. Ferguson has strong hands, particularly at the catch point, that allow him to make some difficult, contested catches. He has an NFL-ready frame and is a physical mismatch. He’s a grass-finder against the zone in route running with good releases off the line of scrimmage. Ferguson’s athletic ability also allows for formation and alignment variance. He’s a solid blocker in line but a plus blocker on the perimeter.
A unique attribute for Ferguson is his acceleration for size. He does a great job of accelerating and throttling down, then accelerating again. That shows up in the screen game and yards-after-catch situations.
Offensive Tackle Josh Conerly Jr.:
Oregon left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is a 6-4, 315 pound prospect who’s raw but is putting it together as fast as you could hope for. With limited game reps compared to other tackles in the class, he’s about as talented as any physically. Conerly Jr. is one of the best natural athletes and pass blockers in the ‘25 draft class. He’s added strength and weight this offseason, and it’s translated so far in the 2024 season. He has patient hands in pass protection and does a good job of naturally widening rushers with his sets.
Another area where he shows some intricacies beyond his years is how he uses hand techniques to get defenders' hands off him with flashes and clubs. Saturday will be a massive opportunity for Conerly Jr. as the Buckeyes pass rush group is amongst the nation’s best.
Defensive Lineman Derrick Harmon:
The menacing interior defensive lineman is one of the most important players in this matchup. His ability to be disruptive against an Ohio State interior offensive line that’s pro-caliber but susceptible to speed-to-power conversions will be of the utmost importance. The 6-5, 310-pounder is known for his get-off, long arms, and ability to disengage and wreck plays. Harmon is a well-above-average pass rusher for his size and can be equally as efficient collapsing the top of the pocket for opposing quarterbacks.
Harmon’s motor is a signature of his, and he’ll need every ounce of that energy this Saturday night. If he can have a big game, expect his stock to rise instantly.
More Oregon NFL Prospects To Watch:
Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad
EDGE Jordan Burch
Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius
Wide Receiver Evan Stewart
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Wide Receiver Traeshon Holden
Offensive guard Marcus Harper
Wide Receiver Tez Johnson
