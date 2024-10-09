Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Top NFL Prospects To Watch: Emeka Egbuka, Denzel Burke
When the Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Eugene, Oregon, to face off against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, it’ll be one of college football's biggest regular season games this year. The newness of a this matchup being a Big Ten Conference game undoubtedly adds to the intrigue. This contest will draw massive ratings and new eyes to the event.
The last game between these teams in 2021 was nothing short of remarkable. The matchup in Colubmus ended after Oregon's consensus All-American safety Verone McKinley III intercepted CJ Stroud in “The Shoe” to seal a 35-28 victory for the Oregon Ducks.
The penultimate meeting after the 2014 season saw the Ohio State Buckeyes win the inaugural College Football Playoff 42-20, and Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliot capped off one of the greatest four-game stretches in college football history. It has been a decade since the Buckeyes last won a national championship, and that game now represents the crescendo of the Urban Meyer era.
One thing that stood out above all in both matchups was the amount of NFL talent on the field on both sides of the ball and for both programs. The 2024 matchup will be no different, and it will attract a litany of NFL scouts and fans to tune into college games they don’t usually enjoy viewing.
Here are three Ohio State NFL prospects to watch for.
Left Tackle Josh Simmons:
Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons is one of the best players in all of college football. The 6-5, 310 pounder is as about as “toolsy” of a player as you can find at the position. Simmons has fluid, athletic sets in pass protection. He has solid football IQ in blitz pickup situations and sniffs out stunts well on his run-blocking tracks. He also excels in down & double blocks in the run game. Another detail is Simmons takes great angles in backside pursuit, cuts off 3tech & climbs frequently.
Two areas where he has greatly improved this season are his anchor in pass protection and functional technique. Both will be tested against the Oregon EDGE group that are also NFL caliber.
Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka:
Wide receivers at Ohio State University are expected to produce at a high level. It can almost be taken for granted by the masses. Don’t make that mistake with Egbuka. The 6-1, 205 pass catcher is as solid as they come but has some high-end traits. As a pure receiver, he stands out for creating space at the top of his routes and his understanding of coverages. Egbuka does an excellent job of finding and attacking space against zone coverage. He’s also quick enough to beat man coverage and does a good job tracking the ball. Egbuka is also as unselfish as they come, giving hellacious effort while blocking.
Two places he can present problems for Oregon defensive backs are his releases off the ball and his alignment versatility. The ability to line up wherever needed and get open quickly is Egbuka’s calling card.
Cornerback Denzel Burke:
Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke has been on the NFL radar for the better part of three years now. The 6-1,193 pound specimen has etched his name as one of the better defensive backs in school history. He’s playing the best football of his career so far this season. Burke’s size, instincts, and ball skills stand out when evaluating his tape. He’s a plus athlete that displays smooth transitions in and out of his breaks and pedals. He moves well laterally and opens up well from his hips. Above all, he’s a competitor.
Combine an elite competitor in his frame with those instincts and that ability, a damn good football player is the result. Burke has his shortcomings, and will certainly be put to the test against Oregon’s talented receiver room and scheme, but you will see him make plays come Saturday night.
Other Prospects To Watch:
EDGE Jack Sawyer
Cornerback Davison Igbinosun
Running back Quinshon Judkins
Safety Lathan Ransom
Running back TreVeyon Henderson
EDGE JT Tuimoloau
Offensive guard Donovan Jackson
