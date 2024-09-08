Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Struggles Tempering National Championship Expectations
Rundown:
The No. 7 ranked Oregon Ducks narrowly escaped disaster, with a 37-34 win over unranked Boise State. The Ducks, aided by a defensive pass interference call, got into field goal range on a game-clinching drive to set up Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington for a 25-yard field goal as time expired.
The Ducks have Big Ten and National Championship aspirations. Through two weeks, we've yet to see anything close to a team that can reach that goal. The great news for Oregon is that they found a way to win despite the bevy of errors and mishaps.
Learning lessons while winning ugly will have to be the key for this Ducks team until they find their rhythm. Championships aren't won in week two, but they can be lost. Coming out with victory is always the main focus, but Oregon is a team playing to reach heights they've never reached before.
Quick Thoughts:
Offensive line struggles continued for the Oregon Ducks causing the staff to make some changes to the rotation. Former Oregon Ducks’ offensive lineman and NFL player Geoff Schwartz noted the change early on. The Ducks gave up four sacks to Boise State. The Ducks gave up only five sacks all of last season. Through two weeks, the Ducks have allowed seven sacks. That’s only three shy of the amount allowed in the last two seasons combined.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t help matters with his inability to get the ball out of hands quickly. Oregon has noted they’d like to connect on more explosive plays, but sometimes you just need to stay in rhythm and keep the offense moving. I’m interested to go back and watch the All-22 to see what Gabriel is visualizing as he goes through progressions.
Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry wore a shirt with 2.9 printed on it this week symbolizing the 2.9 yards per rushing attempt last week against Idaho. The Ducks slightly improved this week at 3.0 yards per carry, but still nowhere near their standards. The offensive line will assuredly be challenged once again.
Boise State’s All-American running back Ashton Jeanty proved difficult to contain. Jeanty scored the Bronco’s first touchdown to go up 10-7 early in the first half. Jeanty finished the game with 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. 192 of those yards came on the ground. Oregon’s run defense left much to be desired.
The Ducks will have to take better care of the football and the minor details of the game as well. The Ducks lost two fumbles while not forcing any of their own. Boise State out-gained the Ducks, had fewer penalties, and narrowly won the time of possession-battle. Usually, that will get you beat.
Special teams were key in flipping the momentum for both teams. Wide Receiver Tez Johnson flipped the field for the Ducks’ which led to a Dillon Gabriel to Evan Stewart touchdown connection. Tez Johnson also had an 85-yard punt return for touchdown to give the Ducks a 27-20 lead. A 100-yard kickoff touchdown return by running back Noah Whittington tied the game for the Ducks at 34-34.
