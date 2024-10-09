Oregon Ducks Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Astronomical Ticket Prices, Hotel Costs
Arguably one of the biggest football match-ups this season, and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks are facing the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Never before has Autzen Stadium held a top five match-up, but this weekend, the stadium hosts its first ever top-three contest with Oregon battling it out vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. How much does a ticket cost to get into the stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12?
With so much fanfare surrounding the game and ESPN's College GameDay show being filmed from on campus, many local Oregonians are anticipating a busy day on the Interstate 5 headed down from Portland to Eugene. For Oregon, the cheapest and biggest airport for visiting football fans is Portland International Airport (PDX), which is a little over a two hour drive away from Autzen. Many are expecting fans from all over to fly in PDX, the Eugene Airport, or even the Redmond Airport to make this game.
So, with all this hype, how much are last minute hotel and game tickets going for?
First off, the local Eugene hotels. Scanning the top four most-visited travel booking sites (Trip Advisor, Hotels.com, Booking.com, and Kayak) for Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13, the cheapest hotel out of these four websites was $255 a night, with a few options at around $300 a night.
The most expensive hotel room per night costs $899 a night. The average current cost of a hotel room for the weekend Oregon plays Ohio State ranges from $500 - $650 a night. However, it is worthy to note a large amount of hotels are displaying that they are fully booked on these websites.
Scanning the top four ticketing websites (StubHub, Gametime, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats) to get a large sampling of prices, tickets for the Ducks vs. Buckeyes are ranging from $220 to $10,000 before servicing fees. Without selecting a preference for price or seating location, the starting cost of tickets remained consistent, but the expensive seats varied.
On StubHub, the cheapest seats are in section 36 and section 22, both in high seating numbers, and are both going for $230 each. The most expensive tickets on StubHub are located in section 12 with a clear view of both end zones. Rated one of the best views on the website, and will run you $2,863.
For SeatGeek, high seats in section 22 and 36 are also the cheapest available options for $226 each. The most expensive tickets on the site are for club access, and are going for a whopping $11,518. According to the price scaler for the site, the average ticket prices are going for around $500 on SeatGeek.
Moving on to Gametime, the cheapest tickets are going for section 22 for $231 and section 26 for $242. The most expensive tickets on the site are facing the Oregon end zone in section 11 for $3,726.
Finally, we have Vivid Seats. The same two sections in 36 and 22 are the cheapest at around $230 a ticket. Tickets on the site range from $270 - $350 for the average price. The most expensive ticket is in section 11 with the price going for $4,352.
Though these prices aren’t as eye-popping as the Red River Rivalry this weekend at Texas, getting into this monumental game will cost you more than usual for Autzen. For those looking for a cheaper option, go for section 22 or 26.
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State