Exclusive: Oregon Star Dakorien Moore Details What Sets Akili Smith Jr. Apart

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks sophomore Dakorien Moore has a simple message to Ducks fans with five regular season games remaining in the 2026 football season.

"Expect more explosive plays, expect more wins, and just expect to turn up with us on the sidelines," Moore said.

oregon ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Moore is only a sophomore, but he is emerging as an offensive leader while pacing Oregon in receptions. His 16 catches over the last two games are the most in the Big Ten during that stretch. As the Ducks navigate questions at quarterback and a transition to Jay Johnson calling plays, Moore brings a growing command in the offense and confidence in his teammates.

That confidence extends to fellow sophomore Akili Smith Jr. and new play caller Jay Johnson.

Dakorien Moore On Akili Smith Jr.

During an interview with Oregon Ducks On SI through his partnership with Oikos, Moore opened up about how quarterback Smith make throws in practice that leave him searching for words. Both joined the program as members of the 2025 recruiting class, and Moore has yet to see Smith frown.

"(Smith) is a guy who you will never see frowning, like ever. You can walk up to him and say something he does not like, and he will smile. He’s always going to smile," Moore told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. carries the ball as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That happy disposition comes with an arm, size and mobility that have caught Moore’s attention.

"He has a cannon of an arm. He can throw it from anywhere on the field. Being able to use his legs was always a weapon for him. He has legs that probably no other quarterback has that you’ve seen," Moore said.

"Very tall, able to stand up tall over an offensive line. He’s very smart, able to make decisions that a lot of quarterbacks can’t make, able to get out of situations that a lot of quarterbacks make because of his legs," Moore said.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. eyes a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Moore contributed immediately as a freshman, Smith redshirted without appearing in a game last season. The quarterback has attempted four passes in one appearance this year, completing two for 31 yards. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has confirmed he has been competing for the starting role, with quarterback Dante Moore expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Dakorien Moore has been impressed with the ease with which Smith completes explosive plays at practice.

“Of course, we throw a lot of shots and deep balls in our offense,” Moore said. “So it’s been times where, he’s been at practice. He might roll one way, and it’s a route that is on the other side of the field and he’s making that throw look like it’s easy.”

Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Smith brings size and a familiar name to Oregon’s quarterback room. His father, Akili Smith, played quarterback for the Ducks from 1997-98 before becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Dakorien Moore Takes On More Responsibility

Moore arrived at Oregon as the nation’s consensus No. 1 receiver recruit in the 2025 class. Now in his second season, he points to maturity as the biggest difference in his game.

“Being that I was fresh out of high school when I first got here, of course, some moments I wasn’t really used to, so I had to kind of adapt,” Moore said.

“But I feel like now I’m more prepared, more aware of situations. I know how to handle myself in certain situations. I don’t really act the same in certain situations. Kind of just being a pro in most situations, I would say.”

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

That adjustment included learning multiple receiver positions while absorbing a college offense. Moore credited his receiver coach Ross Douglas with helping him through the process. Greater familiarity with the playbook and additional studying have helped him play faster.

He has 34 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns through seven games, already matching his freshman reception total. Last season, he caught 34 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns despite missing four games because of injury.

With injuries testing the receiver room, Moore said the group trusts whoever takes the field. Players have different strengths, but the standard stays the same.

“We say, if you’re out there, you’re a starter,” Moore said.

What Dakorien Moore Has Noticed Under Jay Johnson

Moore’s growing leadership role comes as Oregon adjusts to Jay Johnson calling plays after the Ducks parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. The Ducks have little time to make that transition, with a ranked Northwestern team making its first visit to Autzen Stadium on Halloween.

“The biggest difference is that we’re putting guys who we know are going to get the job done out there to get the job done,” Moore said. “The biggest focus that we have this year is making sure that everyone does the job that they’re tasked to do.”

Moore said Johnson has emphasized preparation while keeping players in a positive mood.

“Preparation is very big for him, so I feel like we’re going to be even more prepared than, you know, we started off this season,” Moore said. “So, definitely looking forward to this week.”

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore | Amanda Westcott / oikos

For Moore, preparing for Saturdays also means keeping up with the physical demands of the season. Nutrition is part of that routine, making his partnership with Oikos a natural fit. He was named to the first-ever Oikos All-Strength Team alongside Derrick Henry, a player he grew up watching.

“I’m trying to get big and strong,” Moore said while discussing nutrition. “It’s a big part of my strength and conditioning, so it helps.”

Moore’s role continues to grow in Eugene as Oregon works through changes around him. With five regular-season games remaining, the sophomore has a chance to help deliver the explosive plays and wins he wants Ducks fans to celebrate... starting against Northwestern on a spooky Saturday.

Watch more from the interview below.

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