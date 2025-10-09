Family Ties In Latest NFL Draft Projection for Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks have the potential to break their own program record for NFL Draft picks for the second straight year with the way Dan Lanning’s team is playing. In 2026, Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is projected to be one of the top picks off the board.
A new NFL mock draft by Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports predicts Uiagalelei to land on the same team as his older brother – an idea that their father was quick to express his excitement about on social media.
Perfect Scenario For Uiagalelei A Potential Reality?
Uiagalelei had a career year in 2024. Through five games this season he’s recorded 18 total tackles, including nine solo, two pass deflections and two sacks.
The junior is consistently projected to go in the 2026 first round by many mock drafts. Wilson believes he’ll end up joining the Los Angeles chargers with the No. 26 pick.
“Matayo Uiagalelei was No. 35 on my preseason big board, but he fits the physical profile for what the Chargers look for in their edge rushers,” Wilson said. “He continues to flash the physical tools that match the traits, and at just 20 years old, his best ball is ahead of him.”
If Uiagalelei ends up in Los Angles, he’d join his brother D.J. Uiagalelei, currently a quarterback on the Chargers’ practice squad after spending his collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers, Oregon State Beavers and Florida State Seminoles.
Their father, Dave Uiagalelei, went to social media after seeing Matayo’s draft prediction:
While they didn't play together in college, the Uiagalelei brothers did play against each other. DJ played against Matayo when he was at Oregon State in 2023. The younger Uiagalelei secured the bragging rights in that matchup, sacking DJ on Oregon's path to a 31-7 victory over the Beavers.
Not only would Uiagalelei have the opportunity to play with his brother with a Chargers draft selection, but he’d reunite with other former Ducks. Uiagalelei's teammates and former Oregon cornerback Nikko Reed and former defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell both made the franchise’s roster as rookies, while Oregon legend Justin Herbert is the franchise's starting quarterback.
Multiple Oregon Ducks Predicted To Go In The First Round
Uiagalelei isn’t the only current Duck to be a consensus first-round pick by mock drafts.
Quarterback Dante Moore is making his case to be the first quarterback selected – and the first player selected overall. Wilson predicts Moore to go No. 1 overall in his latest mock draft.
Moore’s shown that he’s a more polished quarterback than he was as a true freshman for the UCLA Bruins in 2023. Through his first five games, Moore only threw one pick, while recording 14 passing touchdowns. He’s posted 1,210 passing yards and 122 rushing yards.
Oregon’s starting quarterback has been efficient and effective this season. Perhaps the most attractive trait he showed NFL scouts was the poise under pressure he displayed in the program’s double-overtime victory over what was a top-three Penn State team in week 5.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is another Duck with potential to be a first-round pick in the spring. Sadiq’s been on the receiving end of three touchdown passes from Moore. The Oregon tight end has also proven his athleticism, whether it’s come in the form of hurdling over defenders or as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country.