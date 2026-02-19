Fast-Rising Tight End Recruit Gets Real On Oregon Ducks Football Offer

Tight end recruit Christian Hanshaw from the class of 2027 is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class, as he is now setting himself up for success following another solid season with American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah.

Hanshaw finished the season with 27 receptions, 356 yards, and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Hanshaw has earned multiple offers, including offers from the Florida Gators, Arizona Wildcats, and, recently, an offer from the Oregon Ducks. Following the offer, the talented prospect caught up with reporter Caleb Sisk from Oregon Ducks on SI.

Tight End recruit Christian Hanshaw On Oregon Ducks Offer

"Being offered by Oregon means a lot. They’re a nationally respected program and consistently compete at a high level, so having them recognize my ability is something I value. It’s a good sign that the work I’ve put in is paying off and that I’m being evaluated by top programs. I’m thankful for the opportunity, but I’m also staying focused on my development and not getting caught up in one offer," Hanshaw said.

The talented prospect would then go into detail about what he thinks of when it comes to the Ducks.

"When I think of the Ducks, I think of a fast, physical program that plays with energy and confidence. They’re known for competing in big games, developing players, and having a strong national presence. Oregon has built a culture that mixes high-level football with innovation, and that’s something that stands out when you look at them as a recruit," Hanshaw said.

The talented prospect isn't against visiting the schools that have offered him. This includes the Oregon Ducks, which he currently plans to visit.

"Yes, I plan to visit Oregon when the timing works. Getting on campus is important to me because it gives you a real feel for the program — the facilities, the coaching staff, and the overall environment. I want to make sure I’m able to spend enough time there to really evaluate everything when I do visit," Hanshaw said.

An offer like this can do many things, but for the talented prospect, he confirmed that this puts the Oregon football program in the mix when it comes to his recruitment.

"An offer from Oregon definitely puts them in the mix for me. It shows they’re serious and that they see potential in me, which makes me want to learn more about what they offer and how I’d fit into their program. I’m still going through the process and weighing all my options, but an offer like this carries weight and keeps Oregon high on my list," Hanshaw said.

The American Fork High School prospect would then detail who he received the Oregon offer from, along with what the message was when receiving this new accomplishment.

"The offer came from Oregon’s defensive line coach (Tony Tuioti). He reached out and explained what they like about my game and the traits they see translating well at the next level. The message was direct and genuine, and it was clear they had taken time to evaluate my film. Hearing that feedback and understanding why they offered made the conversation meaningful," Hanshaw said.