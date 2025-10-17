Five Eye-Opening Stats As Oregon Ducks Travel To Face Rutgers
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks travel east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18. With a nation-leading streak on the line, Oregon aims to get back on track and get another Big Ten Conference victory.
Oregon and Rutgers have never played before, and this one’s a coast-to-coast clash. The Ducks will travel more than 2,800 miles to Rutgers - good for one of the longest road trips in program history.
Here are five eye-opening stats to know before kickoff.
Five Stats Oregon Ducks Fans Should Know
1. Oregon is seeking momentum after suffering its first Big Ten regular-season loss - a 30-20 setback at home to No. 3 Indiana. With a win on Saturday, the Ducks can extend the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games.
2. The Ducks will make their first-ever trip to Piscataway, N.J., which is considered the birthplace of college football. Rutgers hosted Princeton there on Nov. 6, 1869, in what is recognized as the sport’s first intercollegiate game.
3. The Ducks defense does not give up explosive plays. Oregon’s defense has been among the nation’s stingiest, allowing only 12 plays of 20 yards or more this season... tied for the third-fewest in the country.
4. The Ducks are not hurting themselves with mistakes. Oregon has been one of the nation’s most disciplined teams, committing only 25 penalties this season... tied for the 10th-fewest in the country.
5. The Ducks are taking care of the ball. Oregon is one of just eight FBS teams that hasn’t lost a fumble this season and ranks sixth nationally with only three total turnovers.
Oregon vs. Rutgers Preview
The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning aim to take care of business against a Rutgers team that cannot be overlooked. It's Rutgers' homecoming weekend and the Scarlet Knights have nothing to lose. Rutgers has yet to win a Big Ten game this year but is led by the highly-motivated coach Greg Schiano.
Saturday makes a huge opportunity for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. In the loss to Indiana, Moore threw for a season-low 186 passing yards and completed 62 percent of his passes, another season low. It will be all eyes on the redshirt sophomore to see if he can bounce-back from a defeat. According to his teammates and Lanning, Moore is responding well from the home loss.
"Dante came in with a lot of juice," Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laluolu said. "He's been coming in and emphasizing that everyone has a lot of juice and energy. Another thing he's been emphasizing, and me as a leader too, is to make sure we have joy in this game, and to have fun, because at the end of the day, it's hard."
Lanning echoed that sentiment.
“I think he’s handled it the right way,” Lanning said. “Everybody looks internally and then goes back and says, ‘OK, what could I have improved on, what could I have done better?’ And I think he saw a lot of moments in that game that he could have played to a higher degree and what he’s capable of.”
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT in SHI Stadium on Oct. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is the Big Ten Network
ODDS: The Ducks are 17.5-point favorites over the Scarlett Knights on FanDuel. The over/under is 59.5 points.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.