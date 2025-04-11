Ducks Digest

Five Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Can Make Biggest Impact In 2025

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning was successful once again recruiting at the high school level. Five-star talents such as defensive back Na'eem Offord and wide receiver Dakorien Moore are poised to breakout in their freshman seasons, but who else could be an X-factor in the 2025 season?

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has shown during his time in Eugene that he is an extremely successful recruiter, and this past cycle was no different.

Lanning secured five-star prospects such as Dakorien Moore, from Duncanville, Texas, and Na'eem Offord, a five-star cornerback from Birmingham, Alabama. Both Moore and Offord could see playing time this season, but what other true freshmen could make an impact for the Ducks?

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Parker's Na'eem Offord (1) tries to get around Saraland's Arterus Moffett (4) as he runs the ball at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five-star safety Trey McNutt could make a real impact. Lanning signed McNutt out of Shaker Heights, Ohio. The McNutt sweepstakes were a competitive one, with Ohio State coach Ryan Day attempting to keep McNutt in state. McNutt ran track during his high school career, posting times as low as 11.22 in the 100 meter dash. Ducks fans will hope McNutt's speed will translate to the gridiron at the college level.

Brandon Finney Jr., the No. 8-ranked cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports, will look to bolster a Ducks defense that has holes to fill due to graduating seniors and the NFL Draft.

Finney Jr., who hails from Owing Mills, Maryland, was heavily recruited by Ohio State and Penn State before committing to Oregon. He compiled 51 tackles, six interceptions, and 13 total touchdowns in his time with McDonagh High School. Finney Jr. joins cornerbacks Dorian Brew and Offord as the three elite secondary recruits for Lanning in the 2025 class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dorian Brew, the No. 12-ranked cornerback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports, will be asked to provide stability to a Ducks secondary that was up and down in the 2024 season. Brew, like McNutt, ran track in high school, logging a 10.75 time in the 100 meter dash.

Brew tallied five tackles with one interception and led Conroe to a 9-3 record this past season. Brew started his high school career in Ohio, and as a junior was named alongside McNutt to the All-Great Lakes Region second team defense.

Offord sent the college football world into a frenzy on national signing day when he flipped from Ohio State to Oregon. Offord, the Birmingham, Alabama native, was recruited by a vast number of top programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Texas. He compiled nine interceptions in three seasons at Parker High Scool. Offord was used multiple times in special teams, averaging 28 yards per kick return and 29 yards per punt return.

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Parker's Na'eem Offord (1) runs for a touchdown against Saraland at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most anticipated rookie campaign in all of college football will be that of Dakorien Moore. Moore, slated by analysts to have a breakout rookie season similar to Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith, was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class, according to the top recruiting ranking services. Moore, who collected over 3,400 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in his high school career, joins receivers Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, and Justius Lowe in what should be a very explosive wide receiver room.

