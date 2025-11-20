‘College GameDay’ Announces Oregon Football Legend As Week 13 Celebrity Guest Picker
College GameDay is returning to the lovely Eugene, Ore. for the second time this season ahead of the coveted Week 13 Big Ten clash between USC and Oregon at Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks have already played host to the GameDay crew earlier this year, when they took on Indiana in a high-stakes matchup back in October. Now, more than a month later, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis will be back in Eugene on Saturday, and they’ll be joined by a campus legend who is appearing as the guest picker.
Former Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota will be the College GameDay Week 13 celebrity guest picker, the program announced Thursday.
Mariota is one of the greatest and most accomplished players in Ducks football history. He won the Heisman in 2014 and enjoyed three sensational seasons at the university. From 2012 to ‘14, Mariota threw for 105 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, while rushing for 29 touchdowns, too. He led Oregon to the CFP national championship in 2015, though the Ducks were defeated by Ohio State, 42–20.
When the crew last visited Autzen Stadium, it was Ducks basketball icon Sabrina Ionescu who made a guest appearance and shared her picks with the GameDay crew. This time around it’ll be Mariota, whose Commanders are on a bye week in the NFL.
Mariota, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, has been starting for Washington in place of the injured Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have a 1–4 record under his watch. He’s thrown for seven touchdowns and five interceptions on the year.