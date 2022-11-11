Five Questions With a Washington Writer Ahead of Oregon vs. Washington

Washington and Oregon both welcomed new coaches ahead of the 2021 seasons, but the two programs found themselves in vastly different situations.

Mario Cristobal left Eugene and returned home to Miami after the Ducks came up short of the Pac-12 title. Washington hired Kalen DeBoer away from Fresno State after firing Jimmy Lake during a season that saw the Huskies win just four games and lose to Washington State in the Apple Cup.

The Ducks have rattled off eight straight wins to sit atop the Pac-12, but this Huskies team can compete with anyone in the conference.

To help get fans ready for Saturday's contest, we sat down with Inside the Huskies publisher Dan Raley and asked him five questions about this game and the Washington program. You can also listen to him on the Ducks Dish Podcast, where he previews Oregon vs. Washington.

1. How good of a game does Michael Penix Jr. have to have for Washington to beat Oregon?

Penix has to be at his very best, likely throwing more than 50 times at a 70 percent completion rate and hit at least one deep.

2. What's been the biggest key to Kalen DeBoer turning this team around after going 4-8 last year?

DeBoer gave this team direction, which was sadly lacking in the Lake era, making most of them lose weight and take practice more serious. It's led to a much more disciplined program.

3. Washington hasn't been great running the ball this year, if they can't establish the run, how will that impact their passing game?

They don't want to be great running the ball. They want to be functional or supportive. Cam Davis, however, has really come on lately after scoring 10 touchdowns as a sub.

He started for the first time against Oregon State and runs hard. He's the fastest UW back with 4.4 speed and he's now returning kickoffs, too.

4. How do you think Washington's wide receivers stack up with the rest of the conference? What makes them special?

Rome Odunze has been the most overlooked player in terms of recognition. He's a big (6-foot-3) and fast receiver who's now near the top of the national receiving stats. He's been good all season.

5. What's an aspect of the Washington program that isn't getting enough attention or being discussed enough?

DeBoer is a clever coach, moving pieces around, building trust. He's done a lot with a broken program and has to be taken seriously by every opponent.

He's 7-2 with 8 and 7-point losses after inheriting a fairly mediocre defense. Watch out for him when he has more of his guys on board in the seasons ahead.

