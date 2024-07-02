Oregon Football's Justin Herbert 'Not Complacent' After Massive Contract, Reveals Jim Harbaugh
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his fifth season with the Los Angeles Chargers and this year is brimming with newness. Herbert's Chargers are moving to a new practice facility in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay, The Bolt, where they will host training camp at the end of July.
The biggest change however, comes at the top, with coach Jim Harbaugh taking over. Harbaugh often calls Herbert a 'crown jewel' of the NFL, and now after working together in the NFL offseason, Harbaugh continues to be impressed by Herbert's work ethic and leadership.
"He has spent every minute, every hour, every day completely engaged," Harbaugh said last Thursday. "Tremendous tone setter, example setter for the entire team."
"Incredible in every way," Harbaugh continued. "You've heard it said that people that make a lot of money, they get complacent. Not true."
Herbert and the Chargers agreed to a massive five-year, $262.5 million deal in 2023. The long-term extension made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average salary at that time.
Team captain, Herbert is undoubtedly the face of the franchise. Harbaugh has established a rule to distinguish Herbert from the rest, asking him to wear a gold jersey, while the other quarterbacks wear white like the rest of the offense.
While Herbert is not typically a lover of standing out, he respects his coaches decision.
"If it's his rule," Herbert said of Harbaugh. "I'm following it. It doesn't matter what color it is. As long as I have a jersey."
Harbaugh and Herbert hope to turn around the team that went 5-12 last season. Harbaugh has promised to deliver championships to the Chargers and Herbert is happy with the breath of fresh air and change.
"He's a competitor. He's done such a great job of taking this team and getting them to where he wants us to go," Herbert said. "He's won wherever he's at and he's a guy that people want to follow and play for. Really excited to get to play for him."
"It's been an honor to play for him so far and to share that quarterback room with him. He's definitely a very intelligent, committed and competitive guy. He wants to win whatever he's playing."
Throughout his career so far, Herbert has an impressive career 66.7 percent completion rate for 17,223 yards, 114 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions.
Harbaugh looks to maximize Herbert's talents with his 14 years experience as an NFL quarterback and his winning track record. Harbaugh is fresh off leading the Michigan Wolverines to a 15-0 record and National Championship.
"It's really cool. For him to come into the quarterback room and share his thoughts, it's great perspective," Herbert said. "He's done it, and has coached and played at such a high level for so long that any advice like that is great for us."
Harbaugh also made an investment in protecting Herbert with the No.5-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft: The Chargers selected offensive tackle Joe Alt. Alt, who is a massive 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds, will be a literally huge addition to help protect Herbert. Protection has been an issue for the Chargers, who finished last in the AFC West in 2023, behing the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.
2024 is a bounce back season for Herbert who had his 2023 season end prematurely due to a finger injury. After missing the final four games of last season, Herbert finished with 3,134 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Herbert had started 62 straight games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback, behind only Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
