Oregon Pass-Catchers Receive Exciting Ranking for Upcoming Season

There will be no shortage of weapons on the Oregon Ducks offense this season. Oregon has a loaded aerial attack that will provide options for returning starting quarterback Dante Moore.

Oregon's Pass-Catchers Ranked No. 1 in Country

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports Blake Brockermeyer revealed his top 10 best pass-catching units in college football for the 2026 season. He ranked Oregon No. 1. This group is headlined by wide receiver Dakorien Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Jamari Johnson.

Dakorien Moore

Dakorien Moore is a 5-11, 195 pound wide receiver that is heading into his sophomore season in Eugene. Moore signed with Oregon out of high school as a five-star recruit in their 2025 recruiting class. As a true freshman in 2025, he hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 49 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown.

Moore missed a handful of games last season and will look to take another step forward in 2026. He is a prime candidate to be a No. 1 pass option for Dante Moore. However, there is competition for that.

Evan Stewart

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Evan Stewart is entering year three with Oregon after multiple seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies. As a junior for Oregon in 2024, Stewart had 48 receptions fro 613 yards and five touchdowns. He seemed poised for a big 2025 season. Unfortunately, he never got the chance.

Over the summer in lead up to the season, Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon, ending his 2025 season before it could even start. He had a full season of rest of recovery, setting up what is most likely going to be his final year in college football in 2026.

Jeremiah McClellan

Jeremiah McClellan was one of the receivers that helped fill the void left by Stewart last season. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, McClellan had 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

With Stewart back in the lineup, it will be interesting to see how Dakorien Moore and McClellan fit in.

Jamari Johnson

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jamari Johnson made up one half of Oregon’s dynamic tight end duo in 2025. Johnson played his first couple seasons for Louisville before transferring to Oregon after 2024.

In 2025, Johnson had 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He shared the load with former Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who ended up being selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Johnson had the chance to enter the 2026 draft like Sadiq, but he opted to return for another season in Eugene instead.

As for the rest of the top 10 pass-catching units in the country, here is Brockermeyer’s full top 10:

1. Oregon Ducks

2. Miami Hurricanes

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Tennessee Volunteers

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Texas A&M Aggies

7. Florida Gators

8. Indiana Hoosiers

9. Alabama Crimson Tide

10. Clemson Tigers

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.