Oregon Pass-Catchers Receive Exciting Ranking for Upcoming Season
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There will be no shortage of weapons on the Oregon Ducks offense this season. Oregon has a loaded aerial attack that will provide options for returning starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Oregon's Pass-Catchers Ranked No. 1 in Country
CBS Sports Blake Brockermeyer revealed his top 10 best pass-catching units in college football for the 2026 season. He ranked Oregon No. 1. This group is headlined by wide receiver Dakorien Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Jamari Johnson.
Dakorien Moore
Dakorien Moore is a 5-11, 195 pound wide receiver that is heading into his sophomore season in Eugene. Moore signed with Oregon out of high school as a five-star recruit in their 2025 recruiting class. As a true freshman in 2025, he hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 49 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown.
Moore missed a handful of games last season and will look to take another step forward in 2026. He is a prime candidate to be a No. 1 pass option for Dante Moore. However, there is competition for that.
Evan Stewart
Evan Stewart is entering year three with Oregon after multiple seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies. As a junior for Oregon in 2024, Stewart had 48 receptions fro 613 yards and five touchdowns. He seemed poised for a big 2025 season. Unfortunately, he never got the chance.
Over the summer in lead up to the season, Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon, ending his 2025 season before it could even start. He had a full season of rest of recovery, setting up what is most likely going to be his final year in college football in 2026.
Jeremiah McClellan
Jeremiah McClellan was one of the receivers that helped fill the void left by Stewart last season. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, McClellan had 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.
With Stewart back in the lineup, it will be interesting to see how Dakorien Moore and McClellan fit in.
Jamari Johnson
Jamari Johnson made up one half of Oregon’s dynamic tight end duo in 2025. Johnson played his first couple seasons for Louisville before transferring to Oregon after 2024.
In 2025, Johnson had 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He shared the load with former Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who ended up being selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Johnson had the chance to enter the 2026 draft like Sadiq, but he opted to return for another season in Eugene instead.
As for the rest of the top 10 pass-catching units in the country, here is Brockermeyer’s full top 10:
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Tennessee Volunteers
5. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. Texas A&M Aggies
7. Florida Gators
8. Indiana Hoosiers
9. Alabama Crimson Tide
10. Clemson Tigers
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1