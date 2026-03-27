Former Oregon Running Back Looking to Make a Splash With New Team
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Running back Makhi Hughes was one of the Oregon Ducks biggest transfer portal additions in the offseason heading into the 2025 season. Things did not pan out between the two sides and Hughes ended up entering the portal for the second straight season. He is now a member of the Houston Cougars and is seeking a big 2026 season.
Makhi Hughes Transfers to Houston
Makhi Hughes was outstanding in his first two collegiate seasons in 2023 and 2024 with the Tulane Green Wave. In his time with Tulane, Hughes rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns with 243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was named First-team All-AAC in both seasons.
There was excitement in Eugene after landing Hughes in the portal last offseason and for good reason. Unfortunately for Hughes and Oregon, it didn’t work out.
In 2025 for the Ducks, Hughes had just 17 carries all season for a total of 70 yards and zero touchdowns. A big reason for Hughes having such a limited role in then offense was the emergence of a pair of freshman running backs: Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Davison and Hill were a dynamic duo in the backfield to go behind the senior running back Noah Whittington. With Whittington now gone, Davison and Hill will be the two lead backs.
After making appearances in four games in 2025, Hughes requested to redshirt the rest of the season so he wouldn’t use a year of eligibility. The Ducks granted him this.
Hughes entered the transfer portal and went to the Houston Cougars. He will look to get back to being a big contributor in the run game like he was at Tulane.
Opportunity for Big Things in Houston
The Houston Cougars were one of the most improved teams in the entire country in 2025. In the second season under coach Willie Fritz, Houston went from winning just four games in 2024 to 10 in 2025. They finished tied for fourth place in the Big 12 conference.
Since conference realignment struck the major conferences in college football prior to the 2024 season, the Big 12 has been up for grabs. In 2024, Arizona State joined the conference and won the league right away to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.
In 2025, Texas Tech, a team that went 8-5 in 2024, won 12 games in 2025. They won the Big 12 and made it to the College Football Playoff. Could Houston be the next Big 12 team to take a big step forward to win the conference an secure their first bid to the playoff in program history?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1