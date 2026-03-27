Former Oregon Running Back Looking to Make a Splash With New Team

Running back Makhi Hughes was one of the Oregon Ducks biggest transfer portal additions in the offseason heading into the 2025 season. Things did not pan out between the two sides and Hughes ended up entering the portal for the second straight season. He is now a member of the Houston Cougars and is seeking a big 2026 season.

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Makhi Hughes Transfers to Houston

Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes attempts to break a tackle by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Harlem Howard as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Makhi Hughes was outstanding in his first two collegiate seasons in 2023 and 2024 with the Tulane Green Wave. In his time with Tulane, Hughes rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns with 243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was named First-team All-AAC in both seasons.

There was excitement in Eugene after landing Hughes in the portal last offseason and for good reason. Unfortunately for Hughes and Oregon, it didn’t work out.

In 2025 for the Ducks, Hughes had just 17 carries all season for a total of 70 yards and zero touchdowns. A big reason for Hughes having such a limited role in then offense was the emergence of a pair of freshman running backs: Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Davison and Hill were a dynamic duo in the backfield to go behind the senior running back Noah Whittington. With Whittington now gone, Davison and Hill will be the two lead backs.

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After making appearances in four games in 2025, Hughes requested to redshirt the rest of the season so he wouldn’t use a year of eligibility. The Ducks granted him this.

Hughes entered the transfer portal and went to the Houston Cougars. He will look to get back to being a big contributor in the run game like he was at Tulane.

Opportunity for Big Things in Houston

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars were one of the most improved teams in the entire country in 2025. In the second season under coach Willie Fritz, Houston went from winning just four games in 2024 to 10 in 2025. They finished tied for fourth place in the Big 12 conference.

Since conference realignment struck the major conferences in college football prior to the 2024 season, the Big 12 has been up for grabs. In 2024, Arizona State joined the conference and won the league right away to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

In 2025, Texas Tech, a team that went 8-5 in 2024, won 12 games in 2025. They won the Big 12 and made it to the College Football Playoff. Could Houston be the next Big 12 team to take a big step forward to win the conference an secure their first bid to the playoff in program history?