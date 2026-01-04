Oregon Ducks Lose Experienced Running Back To Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes has entered the transfer portal, meaning his career as a Duck will end after just one season.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on their way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff after defeating the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0. Due to the calendar of the college football season, though, the Ducks have begun to lose some players to the transfer portal.

Hughes transferred to Oregon from Tulane, where he was one of the best running backs in the country. Hughes amassed 1,401 rushing yards on 265 carries while tacking on 15 rushing touchdowns in his 2024 season with Tulane. Hughes was just as impressive in his 2023 season with the Green Wave, taking 258 carries for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hughes Enjoyed Sustained Success At Tulane

Oregon running back Makhi Hughes speaks to reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision to bring Hughes to Oregon was an easy one for Ducks coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks lost running back Jordan James to the 2025 NFL Draft and needed depth in the running back room. Hughes was named to the All-AAC first team in 2024, and prior to coming to Oregon, had rushed for 100-plus yards on 14 separate occasions with the Green Wave.

Hughes was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is handed out to the best running back in college football. Hughes was also named to the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes would have his best game for the Ducks against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium. Hughes carried six times for 33 yards, including his longest run of the season for Oregon in a scamper of 19 yards. Hughes also made one reception for 20 yards in the 41-7 win.

Makhi Hughes Buried on Oregon's Depth Chart

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes was an unfortunate casualty of a loaded running back room for the Ducks in 2025. Oregon was blessed with two elite freshmen running backs in Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, who provided a spark and consistent production throughout the season. Returning running back Noah Whittington was consistent for the Ducks' offense as well, leaving Hughes as the odd man out.

Hughes would end up redshirting for his 2025 season after it became apparent he was buried on the depth chart. Hughes was able to save a season of eligibility and will be one of the highest-touted transfer portal targets for other programs around the country.

While the Ducks may take a look at some running backs themselves in the transfer portal, the additions of Hill and Davison give Oregon a bright future at the position.