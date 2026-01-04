Former Oregon Ducks Running Back Makhi Hughes Commits To Rising Big 12 Program

The Oregon Ducks reeled in one of the top running backs in the transfer portal last offseason when they signed Makhi Hughes. One year later and Hughes has departed the program after registering less than 20 carries and 100 yards during the year.

Less than two days after the portal opened on Jan. 2, Hughes has found his new destination. The two-time transfer will be heading to the Big 12 to play for Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars. Hughes played for Fritz during his freshman year at Tulane in 2023.

A Move In The Making

Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes attempts to break a tackle by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Harlem Howard as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Ducks landed Hughes last offseason, there was a lot of excitement about what he could do in offensive coordinator Will Stein's scheme. Hughes ran for over 2,000 yards in two seasons at Tulane prior to making the move to Oregon.

However, things never really got off the ground for the highly-regarded transfer. He recorded just one carry for two yards in the season opener, which was a sign of things to come. He totaled just 17 carries for 70 yards in four games.

With the emergence of running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. behind Noah Whittington, it became apparent that Hughes, although extremely talented, wasn't needed for the Ducks to have success on the ground.

Then on Oct. 1, Oregon coach Dan Lanning announced that Hughes asked for and was granted the opportunity to redshirt the year to preserve a season of eligibility.

Hughes officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3 and within a matter of hours he got picked up by his former coach.

Reuniting With Fritz

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's a match made in heaven for Hughes as he reunites with the coach who recruited him out of high school in Fritz. During Fritz' last season at Tulane in 2023, Hughes was a freshman and popped off for the Green Wave for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns.

At Houston, Hughes has a good chance to find his footing again in a system he is familar with.

New-Look Running Back Room In 2026

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes and Jay Harris, a fellow running back transfer, aren't the only players leaving the position room this year.

Whittington's eligibility expires at the end of the year and Jayden Limar and Da'Juan Riggs haven't announced whether or not they are coming back next season. If Limar and Riggs don't return to Oregon, it would make for an extremely young, but skilled running back room next year.

Hill and Davison are going to be joined by four-star signee Tradarian Ball. He was ranked as the No. 4 running back and No. 59 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Expect the Ducks to be active in the transfer portal for a veteran running back to fill in the position group for next season.

