Former Oregon Star Ifo Ekpre-Olomu Joins Prestigious Group of Ducks

The 2026 Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame class has been revealed and it includes former Oregon Ducks defensive back Ifo Ekpre-Olomu.

Ifo Ekpre-Olomu Elected into Oregon Hall of Fame

Jul 26, 2013; Culver City, CA, USA; Oregon corner back Ifo Ekpre-Olomu speaks to the media during PAC-12 media day held at the Sony Studios Lot. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ifo Ekpre-Olomu played all four of his collegiate seasons for Oregon from 2011-2014. For his career in Eugene, Ekpre-Olomu had 244 total tackles, 23 passes defended, eight forced fumbles, nine interceptions, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

He was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2012, 2013, and 2014. In 2014 Ekpre-Olomu was also named a Consensus All-American. Following the 2014 season, he entered the NFL Draft and was selected in the seventh round by the Cleveland Browns. His draft stock fell dramatically after a knee injury suffered in his senior season.

The injury resulted in Ekpre-Olomu not being able to play as a rookie and eventually being waived by the Browns the following offseason. He was then claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2016 season. Before the 2016 season even kicked off, Ekpre-Olomu had another knee injury, leading to a release from the Dolphins. If it wasn’t for injuries, he had the makings of being a really good player in the NFL.

Oct 11, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (14) intercepts a pass intended for UCLA Bruins wide receiver Logan Sweet (L) during second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Ifo Ekpre-Olomu played the first two years for Oregon under coach Chip Kelly and the last two under coach Mark Helfrich. The Ducks found themselves in the running for national titles in all four of these seasons.

In 2011, the Ducks went 12-2, winning the Rose Bowl. In 2012, they went 12-1, winning the Fiesta Bowl. In 2013, they went 11-2, winning the Alamo Bowl. Then in 2014, Oregon made it all the way to the national championship game, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon has yet to get back to the national title game since. The Ducks have been knocking on the door of a return to the title game under coach Dan Lanning. Lanning took over in Eugene in 2022. He has an overall record of 48-8 and has led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff two times.

In 2025, Oregon earned the No. 5 ranking in the playoff and made it all the way to the semifinal. The Ducks ran into the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers in this game and lost. This was the second year in a row Oregon's season came to an end at the hands of the eventual title winners.

In 2024, Oregon lost to Ohio State in the quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes would go on to win the national championship, their first since beating Oregon back in the 2014 season.

Other Members of the 2026 Class

Jan 5, 2012; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward/center Sarah Boothe (42) battles for the ball behind Oregon Ducks forward Liz Brenner (15) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Oregon Ducks 93-70. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Along with Ekpre-Olomu in the 2026 Oregon Hall of Fame class is former Ducks basketball player Jillian Alleyne, former Ducks multi-sport star Liz Brenner, former Ducks softball player Cheridan Hawkins, former Ducks track and field coach Vin Lananna, and the 2016 Oregon Men’s Golf NCAA Championship team.

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