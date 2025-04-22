NFL Draft Prospect Derrick Harmon Injury, Medical Concerns Ahead Of NFL Draft?
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A recent report suggests that Harmon has been flagged for an injury that may cause his draft stock to slide. Harmon didn't miss a game over his final three collegiate seasons so it's unclear what the injury would be.
Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas shared NFL Draft intel that Harmon could fall in the draft because of an medical concern. Broaddus did not elaborate on what the medical concern is.
This would be a significant report if true, as Harmon is ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle, behind Michigan's Mason Graham, for most analysts. Harmon's agent has some PR to tackle.
Harmon dominated in his only season at Oregon in 2024 after transferring from Michigan State. Harmon racked up a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks while finishing the season with 45 total tackles (27 solo). Harmon also broke up four passes, forced two fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Harmon is drumming up a lot of NFL interest, taking top-30 visits to the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.
The Steelers, who have the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, have shown particular interest in Harmon. In addition to hosting him for a visit, Pittsburgh has been scouting Harmon and met with him at the NFL Combine. If Pittsburgh drafts the former Duck, Harmon could learn the ropes from Steelers future Hall-Of-Famer TJ Watt.
In ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft, Harmon is drafted by the Steelers to pair with exciting nose tackle Keeanu Benton. The 6-foot-4, 313 pound Harmon has been called ‘the next Cam Heyward’ during the NFL Draft process. Quite the compliment as Steelers great Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler.
Harmon is looking to become the first Oregon defensive tackle to be drafted in the first round since Haloti Ngata went 12th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens.
Field Yates of ESPN released his latest NFL draft prospect rankings and featured Harmon as the No. 25 player in the class.
"Harmon was at Oregon for only one season (after two years at Michigan State), but he made a significant mark in his time as a Duck with more pressures than any other defensive tackle in the FBS (35). Harmon has very good 34⅜-inch arm length and the strength to overwhelm blockers in the run game," Yates said.
Harmon has a chance to extend the Ducks' record of players selected in the first round.
Oregon has had a first-round pick in five straight NFL Drafts, with Bo Nix (2024) following Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020).
Can the Ducks program extend the streak to six? Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. have a chance to make history as Oregon's next first round selections.
Conerly Jr. and Harmon could easily hear their names called on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Oregon's NFL Draft prospects include Conerly Jr., Harmon, Ferguson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, defensive linemen Jordan Burch and Jamaree Caldwell, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, many mock drafts have as many anywhere from 9 to 12 Ducks drafted, which would break the program record. What does the potentially-historical draft say about the direction of the Oregon program?
“We're building something and we're getting better and better each year. It speaks to our players, the work that they put in," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "And then the aspirations, every guy dreams of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. But I think it says if you come to Oregon, you got a real shot at doing it.”