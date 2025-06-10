Marcus Mariota Headlines Oregon Ducks Athletic Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is heading into his 11th season in the NFL after being drafted No. 2 overall a decade ago. Although still in the NFL, Mariota has rightfully been elected into the Oregon Ducks Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The 6-4, 222-pound signal caller was already established as one of the greatest college football players of all time, but now takes his rightful place in the Oregon pantheon despite being only 31 years old.
Mariota led Oregon to arguably their best back to back seasons in program history while winning the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award, Unitas Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award, Unanimous All-American, and Pac-12 Player of the Year amongst a bevy of other awards during that time frame.
“Awarded the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner as the top player in college football. The unanimous All-American set career records for passing yards (10,796), total offense (13,089) and passing touchdowns (105),” said Oregon Ducks athletics.
Mariota is joined by two-time All-American center Hroniss Grasu, 14-time track and field All-American Jenna Prandini, and two-time track and field individual NCAA Champion Sam Crouser as Mariota headlines one of the greatest hall of fame classes in Oregon Ducks history. The Hawaii native has been receiving his flowers in droves lately as the lifetime achievement accolades continue to roll in this offseason.
Mariota is arguably one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of Polynesian descent. The legacy he leaves at the University of Oregon is one that still holds weight to this day. Off the heels of their best regular season ever, Oregon felt Mariota’s presence every game as their starting quarterback, also a Hawaii native, donned the famous number eight once worn by Mariota.
“Marcus Mariota, the man, started it for all of us. Him playing the quarterback position was definitely a connection for me directly. Seeing what he did at Oregon is special and I don’t take it lightly. The number 8 is an honor and a privilege,” said Oregon All-American quarterback and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel when asked about Mariota’s legacy and the number eight.
Mariota’s lasting legacy is a constant reminder of how football is more than just a game. The representation Mariota provided established generational inspiration that not only imbued his home state with the belief that anything is possible but also served as an example for his peers and children of all walks of life and races. Mariota is an example of what is possible when an exemplary human being has the platform of a Heisman-winning first-round draft pick.
Mariota has won almost any award a football player could imagine winning, but being named a Hall of Famer at the University of Oregon may be the most deserving of all.